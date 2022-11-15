The Chaos Flames you find in God of War Ragnarok will strengthen your Blades of Chaos. Each one you find will increase the strength of these blades, making them more deadly in combat. Although some are available as rewards for completing certain parts of the main story, several are scattered throughout the game, and tracking them down will be challenging. Here’s what you need to know about all Chaos Flame locations in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Chaos Flames in God of War Ragnarok

Like the Frozen Flames, you can find eight Chaos Flames throughout the game. Five drop by working your way through the main story; the only way to obtain them is by beating the game.

Related: All Frozen Flame locations in God of War Ragnarok

You receive the first one from defeating the Dreki boss when visiting The Forge in Svartalfheim. The second appears after defeating the Forest Ancient in The Abandoned Village in Vanaheim. The third one drops from the Frost Phantom in Midgard while Kratos and Freya are looking to seek out the Norns. The fourth one drops from defeating the two Dreki bosses that appear in Vanaheim when making your way back to Freyr’s camp. Finally, the fifth one drops from the Soul Eaters in Muspelheim after attempting to speak with Surtr about Ragnarok.

There are still three more for you to find in God of War Ragnarok.

Chaos Flame from Draugr Holes

You can obtain a Chaos Flame by closing up the six Draugr Holes scattered throughout Ragnarok, which appear in multiple locations. Each one you close rewards you with a Chaos Spark, and when you complete all six, you’ll have enough for a Chaos Flame.

Chaos Flame from Muspelheim Trials

The Muspelheim Trials will also award you a Chaos Flame. However, you do not need to complete them all. You only need to finish the first six Muspelheim Trials, and you’ll receive a Chaos Flame after those have been completed, and you start working on the Final Trials. To unlock the Muspelheim Trials, you must find the Muspelheim Seeds in Svartalfheim.

Chaos Flame from Berserker gravestone

The final Chaos Flame will drop from a Berserker gravestone. These appear after you’ve completed the main story mission where Kratos and Freya visit the Norns in Midgard. Kratos finds a sword hilt along the way, and you can now interact with similar gravesites. The gravesite you want to visit to unlock a Chaos Flame will be in Vanaheim, at The Sinkholes.