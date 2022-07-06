All Citadel sub-camp locations in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak contains several new game mechanics, monsters, and environments to hunt them in. Jungle and Citadel are packed with secrets and new things to see and do. Using the new buddy recon system can help you navigate this environment but unlocking a sub camp will be vital to successful hunting in the Master Rank quests Sunbreak will throw at you. This guide will explain how to find and open the lone subcamp in the Citadel.

How to find and unlock the sub-camp in the Citadel

Screenshot by Gamepur

The sub-camp will be tucked away in the northeast corner of the Citadel. The circle above shows the exact location but getting there and unlocking it isn’t as straightforward as it looks. This guide will instruct you on how to reach this location from the starting camp area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon loading into the Citadel, head to the opening in the rock wall directly in front of the equipment box. From there, follow the dirt road into area two of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach area two, ignore the massive bridge crossing into the castle and follow the road north. Avoid monsters such as Anjanath and continue to the next destination.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach area four, keep note of the lone watchtower in the middle of the clearing. If you’re entering the previous direction, you will see a set of vine walls to the left of the tower. Climb these vines to head into the snow-covered mountain area that contains the sub-camp.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After climbing the two vine walls, you will see a rock ramp and another watchtower against the perimeter of the mountains. Walk up to this tower, and you will find the narrow path leading directly into the peninsula, which houses your final destination.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After walking down the narrow path, you will hit a clearing with an abandoned campfire nearby. Walk up to the firepit, and you will get an in-game message saying you have unlocked a new request. Leave the area and return to the Elgado hub. Speak with Oboro, the merchant, and he will grant you a sidequest to slay eight Boggi creatures.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head back into the Citadel and run a lap between the three circled areas to find the eight Boggi creatures needed to complete the mission. Once you are done, return to Oboro, and the new Citadel sub-camp will be complete and ready to use.