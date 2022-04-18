All Datacard locations in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Datacards may be the hardest collectibles to find in all of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, but picking these up can led to several core gameplay changes. For instance, players can spend them to purchase Stud Multipliers, breaded lightsabers (yes, you read that correctly), and Porg Companions. These are certainly worth witnessing, but you’ll need to head to almost every location in the game to get these cards. So, to save you dozens of hours searching, here are all 19 Datacard locations and how you can get to each one.

Canto Bight (Cantonica) Datacard

Screenshot by Gamepur

As shown above, Canto Bight’s Datacard is at a dead end path in the southern parts of the city. It’s here the Datacard is floating beside the third story of an apartment building. You can get to it by using a Hero-class character and grappling up each of its windows until you reach the card.

Cloud City (Bespin) Datacard

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Cloud City Datacard is located in the center of the map, on the bottom floor of the location. Once you’ve crossed the bridge that leads to the northern end, turn to the right to discover a breakable wall with the card behind it. You can destroy this wall by using a Breaker Blaster with a Scavenger character and then grapple to it by using a Hero-class character.

Crait Outpost (Crait) Datacard

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can discover the Crait Outpost Datacard by heading to the northwest corner of the main hanger. The card sits on a ventilation system you can get to by climbing on the structures to the left of it. Once you’re on the structure closest to the card, you should switch to a Hero-class character to jump and grapple onto the ventilation system.

Crash Site (Kef Bir) Datacard

Screenshot by Gamepur

Likely the easiest to grab, this Datacard is found between two huts set on the west side of northern Crash Site (as shown above). You won’t need a particular class to pick it up, but you will have to unlock Episode XI: The Rise of Skywalker to visit the location.

Dragonsnake Bog (Dagobah) Datacard

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Dragonsnake Bog Datacard can be found floating above tree branches at a dead end in the southeast section of the map. You won’t be able to climb onto these trees, but a Hero or Astromech Droid can grapple onto a hook just feet away from the Datacard.

Echo Base (Hoth) Datacard

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Datacard in Hoth’s Echo Base location is planted on the ceiling of the base’s main hanger. As shown above, you can use a Hero or Astromech Droid to grapple and climb onto a part of its walls. You’ll then want to continue grappling onto the overhead lights placed in the center of the room until you reach the card.

Ewok Village (Endor) Datacard

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ewok Village’s Datacard is placed alongside a tree in the northern section of the map. You can get to this tree by going to the second level of Ewok Village and climbing it until you spot a shooting target. Once its hit, the lego blocking the Datacard will fall, allowing you to jump and grab it.

Federal District (Coruscant) Datacard

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can run into the Federal District Datacard in the northwest section of the map. As marked above, this will bring you to a building with breakable floors. Once that floor is destroyed, you’ll want to jump down to the bottom level to find the card locked behind an electrically-charged gate. This gate can be removed by using two characters to step on the red buttons in front of it. While the gate is disabled, switch to a third character and nab the card.

Great Temple (Endor) Datacard

Screenshot by Gamepur

Great Temple’s Datacard may be the toughest to discover, but it’s hiding in plain sight. The card sits on a bridge that hangs above the temple’s first floor. However, the only way to reach it is by getting on top of the silver pedestal underneath and then force-lifting boxes onto the pedestal. You should be able to jump onto this bridge and grab the card once three boxes have been stacked together.

Jundland Wastes (Tatooine) Datacard

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can begin your hunt for the Jundland Wastes Datacard by climbing the cliff behind Ben Kenobi’s hut at the south end of the map. It will require that you use a Jedi or Dark Side character to jab a lightsaber into the red and white-painted side of the cliff and using it to climb. After you’re at the top, make your way to the opposite end of the mountain by jumping from wooden bars attached to the right side of its walls.

Some of these wooden bars have fallen, so you’ll need to force lift them back into the walls. You should then continue reaching higher parts of the cliff until you’ve ended up at the location marked above. This is where you’ll find the card resting above a narrow pathway.

Kachirho (Kashyyyk) Datacard

Screenshot by Gamepur

Kachirho is a location you’ll first discover when playing through Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. You can stumble upon its lone Datacard by traveling to the sixth floor of the tree in the center of the map. Once you’ve reached this top level, you’ll want to navigate to the outside of the tree where the card is floating nearby.

Maz’s Castle (Takodana) Datacard

Screenshot by Gamepur

Oddly enough, you won’t find the Maz’s Castle Datacard out in the open. Instead, you will have to climb a tilted pole on the west side of the map and stepping on the button at the top of it. A chest with the Datacard will then appear at the nearby lake.

Mining Complex (Mustafar) Datacard

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve completed Episode III, you’ll be able to explore the Mining Complex and find its Datacard. The collectible is set on top of a massive pole in the middle of the map (as marked above). You can climb it simply by grappling onto its platforms with a Hero or Astromech Droid.

Mos Eisley (Tatooine) Datacard

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Mos Eisley Datacard can be found in the top-right corner of its map. It is floating alongside a building’s second story window. So, you can switch to a Jedi or Dark Side character to move and stack nearby boxes until they touch the card. This should allow you to jump to the top of the stack and reach the collectible.

Mos Espa (Tatooine) Datacard

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another easy Datacard to collect is in Mos Espa. You should start by heading to the top-left edge of the area until you’re at the tallest building. This card sits in a small room directly behind this structure.

Niima Outpost (Jakku) Datacard

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the northwest side of Niima Outpost, you will come across a desert area with nothing but abandoned ship parts. This Datacard is floating inside of the massive, circular ship piece you can jump into from the backend.

Sith Citadel (Exegol) Datacard

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the Sith Citadel, this Datacard is set on top of a pipe at the location’s lowest level. You can get to these pipes by climbing one of the ropes that dangle from the ceiling.

Stalgasin Hive (Geonosis) Datacard

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to get the Datacard in Stalgasin Hive, you will have to travel up the cliff set on the right side of the map. However, along the way, you will need to use a Scavenger character and their Net Blaster to reach its peak. You should then jump down to the opposite end of the mountain and climb it once more to run into the Datacard.

Uscru District (Coruscant) Datacard

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the Datacard in Uscru District by first heading to the center of its map. From there, there is a walkway that is set between the Entertainment District and Outlander Club. At this walkway, you can jump onto its wooden ledge and then onto a circular platform floating between two buildings. Circle to the back of this platform to find the Datacard and a collection of studs.