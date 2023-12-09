All Docile Animals In LEGO Fortnite: How To Pet & All Gifts

While plenty of things in LEGO Fortnite will try to kill you, not every animal you see is hostile. There are a few docile animals you can pet, and you’ll even receive gifts in return.

Whether you’re trying to get resources to build your LEGO Fortnite empire or just enjoy making friends with animals, it’s helpful to know what you’ll get from each animal if you show them some love–or kill them for supplies. With docile animals, though, you’ll often want to take the friendlier approach, as the items they drop when you pet them are often not easy to obtain through any other means.

Related: How to Get Heavy Wool & How to Craft Heavy Wool Thread in LEGO Fortnite

How to Pet Docile Animals in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you come across a docile animal like a chicken or cow, you can pet them. You can tell an animal is docile because it won’t have the exclamation point of impending attack above its head, meaning you can feel free to approach. And if you’re wondering, yes, you can pet the animals in LEGO Fortnite. In fact, petting them isn’t just for fun. It’s actually how you get certain resources in the game.

First off, you need to approach wild docile animals cautiously. If you’re brandishing a weapon or if an enemy is nearby, docile animals are likely to run away. So, the best way to pet them is to approach them in an open area without swinging your weapon (or axe) around. You can pet wild docile animals to get resources from them. They’ll also gift you items if you drop food for them, such as pumpkins or raspberries.

Once you get close to the animal, you’ll see a prompt pop-up that says “pet.” When this happens, you can use the interact command to pet them. When you do, they’ll likely drop a gift for you. Keep in mind that if you pet the same cow twice in a row, it might be stingy about giving you milk for the second go-around.

You can lure them into your village and wall them in so you can more easily get resources from them. This is the most efficient way to have these animal resources on hand, so you’ll probably want to get to that point as you progress through the game.

Chickens in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chickens can be found in the grassland area, meaning you’ll be able to access them right from the start of the game even before you venture to other areas. Like most docile animals, they will drop fertilizer at random, which you can use to create soil in your village.

Pet or Feed To Get: Eggs

Eggs Unalive To Get: Meat, Feathers

Eggs and meat are useful as food items, while feathers can be used to craft arrows. Talk about a useful animal to keep around!

Cows in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cows roam the grassland area from your very first LEGO Fortnite spawn, and they’re the largest docile animal making them extra easy to spot. Like chickens, cows will randomly spawn fertilizer.

Pet or Feed to Get: Milk

Milk Unalive to Get: Meat

Both of the items dropped by cows are food, so they’re primarily useful for keeping your village well-fed.

Sheep in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third docile animal you’ll spot in the grassland area early in the game are sheep, which are somehow adorably fluffy even though they’re made of Lego. I’ve yet to snag fertilizer from these guys, but that doesn’t mean they don’t leave any.

Pet or Feed to Get: Wool, Heavy Wool (rare)

Wool, Heavy Wool (rare) Unalive to Get: Meat

Killing sheep will get you meat, but they’re most useful for their wool, which is a crafting item you can’t reliably get any other way. If you’re really lucky, petting a sheep may even grant you the Epic heavy wool item. I’ve yet to encounter this one, but I remain hopeful my sheep friends will grace me with it eventually.

So far, these are all the docile animals I’ve found in the game that you can befriend and lure to your village to start your animal farm. If you manage to encounter and corral some chickens, cows, and sheep in LEGO Fortnite, your village will be able to grow and progress to support your adventures.