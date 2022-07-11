All Fall Guys season start and end dates

Fall Guys is a video game that loves to celebrate various events with its seasonal content. The themes of these seasons are always unique from each other and include various rewards for players that often include skins and game modes from other video game and movie franchises. The start of each season is undoubtedly the most exciting time to be playing the game because you know an influx of new content is coming. Here is the starting and ending date for every Fall Guys season ever.

The start and end date for every Fall Guys season

Typically, Fall Guys’ seasons last somewhere between two and four months. Each season brings a new season pass that includes skins, emotes, nicknames, and more. Weekly game modes also pop up every now and then and can be tied in with content related to the battle pass, but is not always directly connected. The in-game shop will also continuously introduce new cosmetics to the game connected with the current season.

Original Fall Guys seasons

Season one (no theme) – August 8, 2020 to October 7, 2020

Season two: Medieval Knockout – October 8, 2020 to December 14, 2020

Season three: Winter Knockout – December 15, 2020 to March 21, 2021

Season four: Futuristic Knockout – March 22, 2021 to July 20, 2021

Season five: Jungle Adventure – July 20, 2021 to November 30, 2021

Season six: Party Spectacular – November 30, 2021 to June 21, 2022

Free-to-play release seasons

Season one: Sport theme – June 21, 2022 to August 29, 2022

For all of the above seasons, the theme changes are pretty drastic. Often the theme is incorporated directly into the new levels added to the standard show format that the game is well known for. Those levels will more often than not appear more frequently in the rotation of courses for you to complete in an episode.