Fall Guys Abstergo’s Challenge guide – Start and end dates, rewards, and more

Fall Guys is a game that has fully embraced the power of crossovers with other media franchises. Whether connected to other video games or sometimes movies, this game tends to have some exciting events. Abstergo’s Challenge is a weekly challenge that works as an Assassin’s Creed crossover event and comes with a new game mode to play. Here is everything to know about Abstergo’s Challenge in Fall Guys.

Abstergo’s Challenge start and end times in Fall Guys

The Abstergo Challenge began on July 7 and will be live until July 12 at 1 AM PT. After that time, the exclusive event mode will be rotated out of the playlist, and all possible challenges and rewards will be locked away.

Related: How to win as a Guardian in Sweet Thieves mode in Fall Guys

What is Sweet Thieves in Abstergo’s Challenge in Fall Guys?

Sweet Thieves is the event-exclusive game mode that you can queue for during Abstergo’s Challenge, with party sizes between one and four people. It is a mode that most people would probably compare to Cops and Robbers.

Two teams are in play: Thieves and Guardians. Thieves are invisible when standing still or moving slow and are trying to steal Candies and return them to the holes in the Thieves’ base. Guardians are trying to prevent that while grabbing the Thieves and sending them to jail. Jailed beans can be freed and return to gameplay if the release button is pressed. The Guardians win if all Thieves are caught or the three-minute timer expires.

Abstergo Challenge rewards in Fall Guys

Like other weekly events in Fall Guys, this Assassin’s Creed-themed event has rewards based on the series’ past. Here is every unlockable:

Animus Trainee Nickname

200 Kudos

Apple of Eden Nameplate

Animus Synchronising Pattern

Apple of Eden Costume Top

All challenges in Abstergo’s Challenge

All challenges during Abstergo’s Challenge in Fall Guys

All rewards during the Abstergo Challenge can only be acquired by completing challenges. Each of the ten challenges can only be done while playing Sweet Thieves. Here is every challenge: