All Final Fantasy XIV Expansions In Order

Final Fantasy XIV’s expansions have taken players across the world of Eorzea and beyond, and with each sees new content, stories, and ways to play added to the game consistently.

If you are planning to jump into the game and need a little help knowing what you are in for, we’ve put this guide together with details on every expansion in Final Fantasy 14, laid out in order with all the key information you’ll need to get up to speed.

A Realm Reborn

It seems fitting we mention where the journey started before diving into its expansions. A Realm Reborn was released in August 2013 following the poorly received 2010 version and takes place in the world of Eorzea. The game sees you, the Warrior of Light, aid the Scions of the Seventh Dawn in their efforts to stop the Primals from unleashing their destruction on the world. It also introduces the Ascians and the Garlean Empire, both of which will be recurring enemies throughout the expansions.

Following the initial release, several major patches added story and content to the game, including patch 2.5 titled Before the Fall, which ultimately sees you and other members of the Scions framed for murder and had plenty of twists that set up and lead into the game’s first expansion.

Heavensward

Following the events of a Realm Reborn, Heavensward sees players enter the region of Ishgard, with the story revolving around the millennium-long conflict between the Dragon Nidhogg and his Dravania horde and the City of Ishgard. Here, you explore and discover the origins of the kingdom, the history of the conflict, and get wrapped up in the events and politics of the region as you look to end the war and aid the people of the Ishgard.

Heavensward bought with it a slew of new content and features, including raising the level cap to 60, a new playable race, the Au RA, new locations, a new storyline, new crafting systems like Favor and Scrips, Free Company Workshops, and flying mounts. It also saw the introduction of three new jobs: the Dark Knight, The Astrologian, and the Machinist.

Stormblood

The Stormblood expansion has players journey to the lands of Ala Migho and Doma to aid and free the regions from the clutches of the Galrean Empire, which has controlled the region for years and is slowly creeping across the world. This expansion sees you aid in the revolution to take back the regions and introduces you to Zenos, the main antagonist of the expansion and a major character in the next few. It also plants the seeds and begins to reveal the Ascian’s plans and motives.

In Stormblood, the level cap was raised to 70 and introduced two new jobs, the Red Mage and Samurai, and the introduction of multiple overhauls and changes to the battle systems, including changes to stats, introducing shared skills across roles, new UI elements, and other tweaks. It also introduced swimming and The Forbidden Land Eureka area, where the Relic Weapon quests would be handled. This is as well as the usual new content like story, dungeons, areas, crafting, and recipes, and saw the end of PlayStation 3 support.

Shadowbringer

Shadowbringers see your character transported to an entirely new world known as the First, which has almost been destroyed by the Light. There, you find your allies who have been transported there and find themselves trapped, and in the mission to bring them back to your world, you will aid the people of the First and take on the mantle of the “Warrior of Darkness,” and push back the Light and attempt to save this new world.

You meet the fan-favorite character Emet-Selch, and through him and the story, you learn about the history of both your and other worlds and discover huge revelations that raise and answer questions about the whole storyline of Final Fantasy XIV. All this while back in your world, the Garlean Empire is preparing to counterattack and bring about war.

This expansion saw the level cap increase to 80 and the introduction of new systems such as the NPC Trust system, World Visit, which allowed players to visit other servers in their region, and two new races, the Viera (female only) and the Hrothgar (male only.) It also added the Gunbreaker and Dancer jobs to the game and all the usual story, quests, and other expected content. During this expansion and its following patches, the game got PlayStation 5 support.

Endwalker

Endwalker is the most recent expansion and brings the Hydaelyn and Zodiark storyline to its end. In this expansion, you travel to Old Sharlayan and work alongside the Scions and the people of Eorzea to prevent the end of days. You’ll once again meet Zeno’s and the Ascians, learn the all-important details about your world’s creation, and its fate, and discover major revelations that make for some epic twists in what many consider to be an epic conclusion to the story, and is considered by many players as the best Final Fantasy story in years.

Endwalker came with two new jobs, the Sage and Reaper and the male version of the Viera race. Additionally, the level cap was raised and now sits at 90, and introduced the Island Sanctuary in later patches. This island includes multiple activities and ways to enjoy a more slow-paced, cozy game mode with rewards for completing tasks and earning currency. It also introduced a new PvP mode, Crystalline Conflict, and new locations, raids, dungeons, and other content.

Dawntrail

Now, let’s glimpse the future of Final Fantasy XIV. Dawntrail is the upcoming expansion for the MMO that is set to release in the summer of 2024 and will see players off to an entirely new region with new people to meet and a brand new storyline to discover.

We don’t know all the details yet, but we know that we can expect the new story, as well as dungeons, raids, new locations, and some new system features and changes like lifestyle content similar to the Island Sanctuary. It will also see changes to the Dye system, more cosmetic additions, and a major update to the game’s graphics. It will also have two new jobs, the first being the Viper, with the second currently unannounced.