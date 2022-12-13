How to open presents in Fortnite Winterfest 2022

The holiday season gets even better every time Fortnite hosts in own special event, and luckily, Winterfest has already returned to give players more weapons, features, and free cosmetics. These cosmetics come packaged in presents that can be ripped open, though you will need to do some searching in order to find the limited-time feature. This guide will breakdown how you can receive the presents in Fortnite Winterfest 2022.

How do you open gifts in the Fortnite Winterfest 2022 cabin?

In order to find the presents in Winterfest, you will first need to navigate to the snowflake in the game’s menu, which is located near the Play tab. From there, an interactive lodge can be visited where you can sit by the fireplace, toy around with its controllers and bells, and of course, open presents. Presents are located on both ends of the room, and you can click on each pile to view or shake the gifts — though, shaking does not provide much of a hint as to what’s inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a total of 13 different presents to unwrap, and just one can be opened each day, starting at 9:15 AM ET. You can also find a clock in the top-left corner of the screen with its big hand indicating when your next gift can be opened. Although we won’t ruin the surprise and reveal what is inside each present, they include two skins, two Gliders, a handful of Music Packs, as well as an additional Back Bling and Emote. More importantly, Winterfest and its lodge are scheduled to disappear on January 3 at 9 AM ET, so you will want to claim your rewards each day while you can.

In addition to the lodge, you may also spot plenty of new goodies in and outside of the game’s island. Winterfest restores the fan-favorite Holiday Present and Snowball Launcher items to all battle royale modes, while the lodge’s own Snowdancer and Cozy Knit Jonesy will be made available in the Item Shop. Speaking of the shop, players soon also have the chance to nab MrBeast’s Icon Series skins as well as their dedicated accessories.