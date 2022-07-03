All Genshin Impact Character Ages and Zodiac Signs

One of the major reasons for Genshin Impact’s immense success is the wide range of characters available in the game. Each character’s unique identity brings a different flavor to the table, and if you play the game regularly, it’s hard not to root for them. Furthermore, each character has dedicated lore that occasionally reveals their age and zodiac signs. If you are one of the game’s hardcore fans and want to know your favorite character’s age and zodiac signs, we’ve listed them all below.

Every Genshin Impact character’s Age, Zodiac, and Birthday

Character Birthday Age Zodiac Albedo September 13 19 Virgo Amber August 10 20 Leo Arataki Itto June 1 20-25(not confirmed) Gemini Barbara July 5 16 Cancer Beidou February 14 27 Aquarius Bennet February 29 16 Pisces Chongyun September 7 17 Virgo Diluc April 30 22 Taurus Diona January 18 12 Capricorn Eula October 25 19-22 (not confirmed) Scorpio Fischl May 27 16 Gemini Ganyu December 2 3,000+ Sagittarius Gorou May 18 18-22 (not cofirmed) Taurus Hu Tao July 15 20 Cancer Jean March 14 20 Pisces Kaeya November 30 22 Sagittarius Kaedehara Kazuha October 29 18-22 (not confirmed) Scorpio Kamisato Ayaka September 28 18-22 (not confirmed) Libra Kamisato Ayato March 26 older than Ayaka Aries Keqing November 20 17 Scorpio Klee July 27 10 Leo Kujou Sara July 14 20-25 (not confirmed) Cancer Lisa June 9 32 Gemini Mona August 31 19 Virgo Ningguang August 26 25 Virgo Noelle March 21 15 Aries Qiqi March 3 100+ Pisces Raiden Shogun June 26 2000+ Cancer Razor September 9 16 Virgo Rosaria January 24 24 Aquarius Sangonomiya Kokomi February 22 19-23 (not confirmed) Pisces Sayu October 19 16-20 (not confirmed) Libra Shenhe March 10 unknown Pisces Sucrose November 26 18 Sagittarius Tartaglia July 20 21 Cancer Thoma January 9 24-26 (not confirmed) Capricorn Traveler Can be set as desired 3000+ Can be set as desired Venti June 16 2,600+ Gemini Xiangling November 2 14 Scorpio Xiao April 17 2,000+ Aries Xingqiu October 9 17 Libra Xinyan October 16 16-18 (not confirmed) Libra Yae Miko June 27 500+ Cancer Yanfei July 28 19-23 (not confirmed) Leo Yoimiya June 21 20-23 (not confirmed) Gemini Yun Jin May 21 16-20 (not confirmed) Gemini Zhongli December 31 6000+ Capricorn

Keep in mind the list only includes the age, zodiac, and birthday of only the playable characters in Genshin Impact. Hence, we have not included the NPCs or any characters that will become playable in the future. Once any character becomes playable in the game, we’ll update the list.