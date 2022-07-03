All Genshin Impact Character Ages and Zodiac Signs
Which character do you share a Birthday or zodiac With?
One of the major reasons for Genshin Impact’s immense success is the wide range of characters available in the game. Each character’s unique identity brings a different flavor to the table, and if you play the game regularly, it’s hard not to root for them. Furthermore, each character has dedicated lore that occasionally reveals their age and zodiac signs. If you are one of the game’s hardcore fans and want to know your favorite character’s age and zodiac signs, we’ve listed them all below.
Every Genshin Impact character’s Age, Zodiac, and Birthday
|Character
|Birthday
|Age
|Zodiac
|Albedo
|September 13
|19
|Virgo
|Amber
|August 10
|20
|Leo
|Arataki Itto
|June 1
|20-25(not confirmed)
|Gemini
|Barbara
|July 5
|16
|Cancer
|Beidou
|February 14
|27
|Aquarius
|Bennet
|February 29
|16
|Pisces
|Chongyun
|September 7
|17
|Virgo
|Diluc
|April 30
|22
|Taurus
|Diona
|January 18
|12
|Capricorn
|Eula
|October 25
|19-22 (not confirmed)
|Scorpio
|Fischl
|May 27
|16
|Gemini
|Ganyu
|December 2
|3,000+
|Sagittarius
|Gorou
|May 18
|18-22 (not cofirmed)
|Taurus
|Hu Tao
|July 15
|20
|Cancer
|Jean
|March 14
|20
|Pisces
|Kaeya
|November 30
|22
|Sagittarius
|Kaedehara Kazuha
|October 29
|18-22 (not confirmed)
|Scorpio
|Kamisato Ayaka
|September 28
|18-22 (not confirmed)
|Libra
|Kamisato Ayato
|March 26
|older than Ayaka
|Aries
|Keqing
|November 20
|17
|Scorpio
|Klee
|July 27
|10
|Leo
|Kujou Sara
|July 14
|20-25 (not confirmed)
|Cancer
|Lisa
|June 9
|32
|Gemini
|Mona
|August 31
|19
|Virgo
|Ningguang
|August 26
|25
|Virgo
|Noelle
|March 21
|15
|Aries
|Qiqi
|March 3
|100+
|Pisces
|Raiden Shogun
|June 26
|2000+
|Cancer
|Razor
|September 9
|16
|Virgo
|Rosaria
|January 24
|24
|Aquarius
|Sangonomiya Kokomi
|February 22
|19-23 (not confirmed)
|Pisces
|Sayu
|October 19
|16-20 (not confirmed)
|Libra
|Shenhe
|March 10
|unknown
|Pisces
|Sucrose
|November 26
|18
|Sagittarius
|Tartaglia
|July 20
|21
|Cancer
|Thoma
|January 9
|24-26 (not confirmed)
|Capricorn
|Traveler
|Can be set as desired
|3000+
|Can be set as desired
|Venti
|June 16
|2,600+
|Gemini
|Xiangling
|November 2
|14
|Scorpio
|Xiao
|April 17
|2,000+
|Aries
|Xingqiu
|October 9
|17
|Libra
|Xinyan
|October 16
|16-18 (not confirmed)
|Libra
|Yae Miko
|June 27
|500+
|Cancer
|Yanfei
|July 28
|19-23 (not confirmed)
|Leo
|Yoimiya
|June 21
|20-23 (not confirmed)
|Gemini
|Yun Jin
|May 21
|16-20 (not confirmed)
|Gemini
|Zhongli
|December 31
|6000+
|Capricorn
Keep in mind the list only includes the age, zodiac, and birthday of only the playable characters in Genshin Impact. Hence, we have not included the NPCs or any characters that will become playable in the future. Once any character becomes playable in the game, we’ll update the list.