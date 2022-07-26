All increased spawns, shiny Pokemon, raids, and egg hatches for Pokémon Go’s Hisuian Discoveries
What Pokémon do you want to add to your Pokédex?
There are multiple Pokémon for you to catch during Pokémon Go’s Hisuian Discoveries event. The event won’t last long, so you want to optimize your time as much as possible to encounter any Pokémon you have yet to add to your Pokédex or the ones you need to earn more XL candy with. This guide will cover all increased spawns and shiny Pokémon, raid rotations, and egg hatches for Pokémon Go’s Hisuian Discoveries event.
Pokémon Go Hisuian Discoveries event details
The Hisuian Discoveries will be happening Pokémon Go from July 27 to August 2.
All increased spawns
Multiple Pokémon have a higher chance to spawn as you walk around your neighborhood and explore your local areas. These are the Pokémon you can expect commonly find until the end of the Hisuian Discoveries event.
- Aipom
- Bronzor
- Buizel
- Croagunk
- Drifloon
- Eevee
- Electabuzz
- Gible
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Hisuian Voltorb
- Kricketot
- Magmar
- Octillery
- Onix
- Panpour
- Pontya
- Porygon
- Tangela
- Wurmple
- Zubat
All shiny Pokémon
Many of the Pokémon with increased spawns in this event will have shiny forms, and some will not. These are all Pokémon appearing in the Hisuian Discoveries that will have a shiny version.
- Aipom
- Bronzor
- Buizel
- Chansey
- Croagunk
- Drifloon
- Eevee
- Electabuzz
- Gengar
- Gible
- Kricketot
- Magmar
- Onix
- Palkia
- Panpour
- Pontya
- Porygon
- Roselia
- Shinx
- Sneasel
- Tangela
- TogeticDialga
- Unown S
- Wurmple
- Zubat
All Pokémon raid rotations
A handful of important Pokémon raids are happening until the event’s end. These are all the raid encounters you can find until the end of the Hisuian Discoveries event.
- Abra
- Aipom
- Dialga
- Electabuzz
- Graveler
- Kirlia
- Magmar
- Mega Gengar
- Paras
- Psyduck
- Shinx
- Unown S
All Hisuian Discoveries egg hatches
There are several important Pokémon from the Hisui region hatching from 7km eggs; hatching them is the only way to catch many of them. These are all of the exclusive Pokémon hatching from eggs during the Hisuian Discoveries event.
- Hisuian Growlithe
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Hisuian Sneasel
- Hisuian Voltorb