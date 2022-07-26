All increased spawns, shiny Pokemon, raids, and egg hatches for Pokémon Go’s Hisuian Discoveries

There are multiple Pokémon for you to catch during Pokémon Go’s Hisuian Discoveries event. The event won’t last long, so you want to optimize your time as much as possible to encounter any Pokémon you have yet to add to your Pokédex or the ones you need to earn more XL candy with. This guide will cover all increased spawns and shiny Pokémon, raid rotations, and egg hatches for Pokémon Go’s Hisuian Discoveries event.

Pokémon Go Hisuian Discoveries event details

The Hisuian Discoveries will be happening Pokémon Go from July 27 to August 2.

All increased spawns

Multiple Pokémon have a higher chance to spawn as you walk around your neighborhood and explore your local areas. These are the Pokémon you can expect commonly find until the end of the Hisuian Discoveries event.

Aipom

Bronzor

Buizel

Croagunk

Drifloon

Eevee

Electabuzz

Gible

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Voltorb

Kricketot

Magmar

Octillery

Onix

Panpour

Pontya

Porygon

Tangela

Wurmple

Zubat

All shiny Pokémon

Many of the Pokémon with increased spawns in this event will have shiny forms, and some will not. These are all Pokémon appearing in the Hisuian Discoveries that will have a shiny version.

Aipom

Bronzor

Buizel

Chansey

Croagunk

Drifloon

Eevee

Electabuzz

Gengar

Gible

Kricketot

Magmar

Onix

Palkia

Panpour

Pontya

Porygon

Roselia

Shinx

Sneasel

Tangela

Togetic

Dialga

Unown S

Wurmple

Zubat

All Pokémon raid rotations

A handful of important Pokémon raids are happening until the event’s end. These are all the raid encounters you can find until the end of the Hisuian Discoveries event.

Abra

Aipom

Dialga

Electabuzz

Graveler

Kirlia

Magmar

Mega Gengar

Paras

Psyduck

Shinx

Unown S

All Hisuian Discoveries egg hatches

There are several important Pokémon from the Hisui region hatching from 7km eggs; hatching them is the only way to catch many of them. These are all of the exclusive Pokémon hatching from eggs during the Hisuian Discoveries event.