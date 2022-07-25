For those who want to show off their fashion in Final Fantasy XIV, the Demon Brick Earrings are available to add a unique accessory to your character’s wardrobe. This clothing item won’t be a huge addition to an outfit, but it can be the ideal final touch to complete a set. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Demon Brick Earrings in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to get the Demon Brick Earrings in Final Fantasy XIV

The Demon Brick Earrings are available as an item you can purchase from Itinerant Moogles. They are a part of the Moogle Treasure Trove for The Hunt for Verity event. Here, you will have to option to run multiple Dungeons, Raids, or participate in PvP matches to earn Irregular Tomestones of Verity. The Demon Brick Earrings will be the most costly item on these vendors, as they will require you to earn 100 Irregular Tomestones before you can unlock them.

Image via Square Enix

After you have all 100 Tomestones, you can find the Itinerant Moogles in Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X:9.4, Y:11.6), New Gridana (X:12.4, Y:12.1), or Ul’dah, Steps of Nalds (X:9.6, Y:9.1) throughout the event. The Moogle Treasure Trove for The Hunt of Verity starts on July 25 and continues until Patch 6.2 launches in late August. This should give you a solid month to work through these Tomestones and grab all the prizes you want to unlock before it disappears.

The event ends when Patch 6.2 arrives, but the Itinerant Moogels will stick around until Patch 6.3, giving you plenty of time to submit your tokens for the rewards. You can also earn the Wind-up Elvaan minion, Ufiti or Lunar Kamuy mount, or the Modern Aesthetics – Saintly Style outfit set, all available on these vendors.