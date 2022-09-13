All job adjustments in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.21 answered

With the release of Pandemonium Abyssos: Savage, many hard-core raiders in Final Fantasy XIV began to see through the cracks in job balance during the final fight in the tier. Pandemonium Abyssos: The Eighth Circle (Savage) had a unnaturally high DPS check, and many groups hit a wall during their progression once reaching this boss. While the fight has been cleared by all jobs in the game, tank players began to notice that Paladins and Warriors were underperforming compared to Gunbreakers and Dark Knights. Thankfully, this issue has been addressed in Patch 6.21.

Paladin Buffs in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.21

Paladins are the first of two jobs that received substantial buffs in Patch 6.21. Specifically, their magic rotation has seen potency increases across the board. This is a noticeable increase in damage as Paladins can unleash these abilities every minute and at range without loss of uptime. They are also mostly AoE abilities, which further increases their damage in dungeons as well. Here are the exact adjustments for Paladins:

Action Adjustment Holy Spirit Potency has been increased from 280 to 300.

Requiescat potency has been increased from 560 to 600. Confiteor Potency has been increased from 900 to 1,000. Expiacion Potency has been increased from 340 to 420. Blade of Faith Potency has been increased from 460 to 480. Blade of Truth Potency has been increased from 540 to 560.

Warrior Buffs in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.21

Warriors are the other job to receive a damage increase in Patch 6.21. The abilities that have been buffed give the Warrior a boost in single target damage, more specifically on the final parts of their basic combo and main spender ability Fell Cleave. Rounding out the buffs is a potency increase to Upheavel, a single target ability to weave between the Warrior’s globals on a 30 second cooldown. Here are the exact adjustments for Warriors:

Action Adjustment Storm’s Path Potency has been increased from 130 to 150.

Combo potency has been increased from 410 to 430. Storm’s Eye Potency has been increased from 130 to 150.

Combo potency has been increased from 410 to 430. Fell Cleave Potency has been increased from 460 to 470. Upheaval Potency has been increased from 350 to 360.

More Changes in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.21

Patch 6.21 is relatively light in content and mostly addresses major outlying job performance while fixing some bugs. For the first time in years, Square Enix has also nerfed a savage boss soon after release, decreasing the health of the final boss in Pandemonium Abyssos: The Eighth Circle (Savage) during both phases. This helps ease the DPS burden to meet the check, and allows for a small amount of wiggle room.

Players still looking to tackle the Pandemonium Abyssos raids can get started on unlocking them and dive in now with a little less stress.