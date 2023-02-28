All Cipher quests and rewards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Serving as the last new questline in Chapter 4 Season 1, Fortnite’s Cipher event serves up more than two dozen challenges — but some are unlike any players have ever seen before. It is made up of two different sets of challenges, but one only includes secret codes that you must solve in order to complete its objectives. Luckily, the event offers a handful of rewards in return. Here are all the quests and rewards in the Fortnite Cipher event.

All Cipher quests in Fortnite, and how to complete them

The Cipher questline is divided to into encrypted and unencrypted challenges. While unencrypted quests consists of finishing basic tasks, each encrypted quest only bear a series of numbers that can be decoded to reveal their objectives. At the time of writing, there are a limited amount of Cipher challenges, though more will release each day until March 7. You can find all Cipher quests below, along with links to guides that should help complete the tougher challenges.

Encrypted quests

Unencrypted quests

Visit Bastion Outposts (0/3)

Collect ammo from chests (0/150)

Upgrade vehicles with Off-Road Tires or Cow Catchers (0/3)

Hit opponents with ranged weapons from 75 meters or more (0/5)

Get eliminations with a weapon of Uncommon rarity or higher (0/3)

Get eliminations with a weapon of Rare rarity or higher (0/3)

Get eliminations with a weapon of Epic rarity or higher (0/3)

Get eliminations with a weapon of Legendary rarity or higher (0/3)

Damage opponents with the Infantry Rifle or the Six Shooter (0/1,000)

Mark targets with the Falcon Scout (0/3)

Drive a vehicle in different named locations (0/5)

Deal explosive damage to enemy players (0/250)

Collect Gold Bars from eliminated players (0/50)

Complete bounties (0/3)

Purchase items from a character or vending machine (0/5)

Reroll Augments (0/3)

Place Recruitment Posters (0/4)

Spend Gold Bars (0/250)

Destroy objects while in a vehicle (0/45)

Deal damage to players with assault rifles (0/500)

Outlast opponents (0/50)

All rewards in the Fortnite Cipher quests

Those daring to complete an assortment of these challenges will also earn rare cosmetics. For instance, players who finish a whopping 24 unencrypted Cipher quests will gain the Decipher Emoticon. You will need to act fast to own them all, though. The Cipher event is scheduled to end alongside Chapter 4 Season 1 on March 10. All Cipher rewards and their unlock methods are listed below.