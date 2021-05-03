All Luminous Legends X timed research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Luminous Legends X event in Pokémon Go brings in several new Fairy and Dragon-type Pokémon. We’ll be seeing Spritzee and Swirlix in the wild, Xerneas in five star raids, and there’s a small chance lucky players could find Goomy in the wild. With four new Pokémon making their appearances, plenty will close out the final month for the Season of Legends. The event kicks off on May 4 at 10 AM in your local time zone. Plus, Pancham will be showing up on May 11. There’s also a timed research happening simultaneously to reward players a variety of items, exclusive encounters with these new Pokémon, and a Super Rocket Radar to battle Giovanni.

The timed research tasks for the Luminous Legends X event unlock on May 4 at 10 AM in your local area. After that, you have until the end of the event, on May 17, to complete all of them and receive the rewards. For players eager to defeat Giovanni and save shadow Moltres from him, you do not want to miss this opportunity to get a Super Rocket Radar. This is the only known way to receive one for May 2021, unless you have yet to complete The Higher They Fly special research.

All Luminous Legends X timed research tasks and rewards

These are all of the tasks and rewards you receive for completing the Luminous Legends X timed research.

