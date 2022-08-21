All Madden 23 redeem codes (August 2022)

Madden 23 is the first game in EA Sports’ long-running series since the coach who served as the game’s namesake, unfortunately, passed away. As you’d expect, he has a heavy presence across Madden’s various modes. From Face of the Franchise to Madden Ultimate Team, you’ll notice little winks and nods. Alongside all of this Madden-central content will likely be even more cosmetics and players packs for you to earn. One way to do so is through the game’s code redeeming interface. Let’s take a look at how this all works.

All active Madden 23 redeem codes

As of August 20, there are no codes currently available. In the past, EA Sports hasn’t used the system nearly as much as 2K Sports uses it for the NBA 2K series. That said, the option is there for them to use — you can easily find it from the main menu — and we will update this guide as more are added. We wouldn’t expect anything significant from the feature, but EA could easily drop new cosmetics for the many modes or Ultimate Team packs as we move throughout this year’s game cycle.

If you’re on the hunt for Madden codes, we’d recommend keeping up with the Madden Twitter account. They tend to post giveaways and updates relatively often, which means we can safely assume any codes you’d want to redeem will probably originate from there.

While you wait for new codes to drop, it’s important to get into MUT and start building your team. Make sure you target both sides of the ball and pick up the best players at important positions like quarterback, running back, wide receiver, cornerback, and defensive line. Locking down those positions with great players can help give you an early advantage over other players, setting you up for the rest of the year.