All Maiden Voyage Journal locations in Sea of Thieves

Maiden Voyage is essentially a Sea of Thieves tutorial level, teaching rookie pirates the basics of equipment, cooking, sailing, combat, and more. Many players will speed through the Pirate Lord’s exposition, impatient to get to the eponymous Sea of Thieves and start their new life on the high seas, but there are secrets to be found in Maiden Voyage. Among them are ten journals, which provide a little backstory and hint at other things to be found later in the game. Collecting them all will net you a commendation — here’s where to find them.

Journal 1 (“The Sea of the Damned”)

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first journal can be found right behind the campfire where you first wake up. You’ll see a small pond with a waterfall feeding into it. Swim toward the waterfall and you’ll discover a cave behind it. Follow the path within to its end and you’ll find the first journal, entitled “The Sea of the Damned.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

Journal 2 (“Regarding Merfolk”)

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second journal can be found near the beach where you can chat with the Pirate Lord. Looking out to sea, on your left you’ll see the remains of a wrecked ship off a small outcrop of beach, split in two by the violent dangers of the Sea of Thieves. By the door leading into the submerged cabin, you’ll spy journal number two, “Regarding Merfolk,” lying in the water.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Journal 3 (“They Gave It A Name”)

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next journal can be found aboard the massive wrecked ship in the center of the island, on the right-hand side of the vessel as seen when coming on it from the campfire. You can ascend this behemoth from the inside, finding your way up the inner staircases, but a swifter method to the top deck where the journal lies is to take the ladder on the outside of the hull. From there it’s an easy climb to the top deck and the wheel, beside which you can find the third journal, “They Gave It A Name.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

Journal 4 (“Lost Secrets”)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This next journal is right by “They Gave It A Name.” On the top deck of the wrecked ship, turn away from the wheel and ascend the ladder attached to the nearby mast. At the top, in the crow’s nest, you’ll find the next journal, entitled “Lost Secrets.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

Journal 5 (“So Near And Yet…”)

Screenshot by Gamepur

That’s about all we can do in this half of the wrecked ship for now, so make your way across the rickety-looking bridge to the other side. As soon as you get off the bridge, turn to your left. You should see two barrels and a bunch of greenery, by which you’ll find the fifth journal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Journal 6 (“Lords of the Sea”)

Screenshot by Gamepur

We’re done with the shipwreck for now, and it’s time to explore the rest of the island. Head to the passage between the two halves of the shipwreck and follow it round to a bridge across to the second, smaller island.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive here, don’t cross the bridge just yet. Instead, take a look at the cliff face to the right of it and look for a hidden ladder that will take you down to a rocky outcrop at sea level. Here in the bushes, you’ll find “Lords of the Sea,” the next journal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Journal 7 (“Paintings from the Past”)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Returning to the path, cross the bridge to the second island. Follow the path up and around the cliffs, ignoring the barred opening and the wooden gate for now. Keep climbing until you get to the very top of the island — you’ll need to do a little bit of rock climbing by the end, jumping on some outcrops to reach the summit. Here you’ll find a little camp, with a stool, a couple of empty bottles, and the next journal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Journal 8 (“Making Camp”)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Return down the path the way you came, and you’ll spot a wooden gate. To the left of it, you can see a lever that will raise the gate once you interact with it. Just on the other side, you’ll find a small camp, along with journal number eight, appropriately titled “Making Camp,” in the remains of a crate to the left.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Journal 9 (“A Ship That Fits”)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continuing on from Journal 8’s camp further into the mountain, you’ll come across a couple more obstacles. The first is a bridge that will need to be let down using the nearby capstan — which will surreptitiously teach you the ins and out of hoisting your anchor at the same time — and the next is a gate that will require hoisting a rope to raise it, similar to raising your ship’s sails. Once you’re out in the underground cavern with the rowboat, hang a left and climb a ladder to find a small ledge with a view of the outside world. Here, hidden in the greenery, you’ll find your penultimate journal: “A Ship That Fits.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

Journal 10 (“My Secret Plan”)

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final journal is tied to another mini-mission in Maiden Voyage, which sees you finding the key to the wrecked ship’s locked hull and looting the contents therein. Once you’ve nabbed the key from the clifftop pool near the top of the ship, return to the base of the wreck and use it to unlock the trapdoor to the right of the steps. Inside, alongside plenty of gold and riches, you’ll find the last journal.