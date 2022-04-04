All March to October rewards in MLB The Show 22
A mode that saves its best rewards for risk takers.
To fans’ delight, the March to October mode has returned in MLB The Show 22. Similar to past installments, the mode tasks players to succeed in key moments throughout a season in order to build momentum and earn wins in simulated games. Although it can take about 10 hours to complete an entire March to October season, the goods it offers in return makes the experience well worth it.
With Team Affinity basically merging into Diamond Dynasty’s Featured Programs this year, those in March to October will solely earn mass amounts of XP during major periods in the season and playoffs. However, these large sums of XP will be depend on team performance, difficulty, and the tier the team belongs to. This ultimately means those succeeding greatly on Hall of Fame with a “Longshots” tier team will be earning the highest possible amount of XP in the mode. As for those on Dynamic Difficulty, each XP reward will be based off of your average difficulty at these major periods.
You can find all of the XP rewards given at each major period for every difficulty below.
- All-Star Break Evaluation
- Beginner, Amateur, and Minors: 5,000-9,000 XP
- Rookie: 5,000-10,000 XP
- Veteran: 5,000-14,000 XP
- All-Star: 5,000-17,500 XP
- Hall of Fame: 5,000-21,500 XP
- Legend: 5,000-22,500 XP
- End of Season Evaluation
- Beginner, Amateur, and Minors: 5,000-9,000 XP
- Rookie: 5,000-10,000 XP
- Veteran: 5,000-14,000 XP
- All-Star: 5,000-17,500 XP
- Hall of Fame: 5,000-21,500 XP
- Legend: 5,000-22,500 XP
- Win ALDS/NLDS
- Beginner, Amateur, and Minors: 7,500 XP
- Rookie: 7,500 XP
- Veteran: 9,000 XP
- All-Star: 10,000 XP
- Hall of Fame: 14,000 XP
- Legend: 15,000 XP
- Win ALCS/NLCS
- Beginner, Amateur, and Minors: 12,500 XP
- Rookie: 12,500 XP
- Veteran: 17,500 XP
- All-Star: 20,000 XP
- Hall of Fame: 22,500 XP
- Legend: 25,000 XP
- Win World Series
- Beginner, Amateur, and Minors: 17,500 XP
- Rookie: 17,500 XP
- Veteran: 24,000 XP
- All-Star: 27,500 XP
- Hall of Fame: 31,000 XP
- Legend: 35,000 XP
