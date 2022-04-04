All March to October rewards in MLB The Show 22

To fans’ delight, the March to October mode has returned in MLB The Show 22. Similar to past installments, the mode tasks players to succeed in key moments throughout a season in order to build momentum and earn wins in simulated games. Although it can take about 10 hours to complete an entire March to October season, the goods it offers in return makes the experience well worth it.

With Team Affinity basically merging into Diamond Dynasty’s Featured Programs this year, those in March to October will solely earn mass amounts of XP during major periods in the season and playoffs. However, these large sums of XP will be depend on team performance, difficulty, and the tier the team belongs to. This ultimately means those succeeding greatly on Hall of Fame with a “Longshots” tier team will be earning the highest possible amount of XP in the mode. As for those on Dynamic Difficulty, each XP reward will be based off of your average difficulty at these major periods.

You can find all of the XP rewards given at each major period for every difficulty below.

All-Star Break Evaluation Beginner, Amateur, and Minors: 5,000-9,000 XP Rookie: 5,000-10,000 XP Veteran: 5,000-14,000 XP All-Star: 5,000-17,500 XP Hall of Fame: 5,000-21,500 XP Legend: 5,000-22,500 XP

End of Season Evaluation Beginner, Amateur, and Minors: 5,000-9,000 XP Rookie: 5,000-10,000 XP Veteran: 5,000-14,000 XP All-Star: 5,000-17,500 XP Hall of Fame: 5,000-21,500 XP Legend: 5,000-22,500 XP

Win ALDS/NLDS Beginner, Amateur, and Minors: 7,500 XP Rookie: 7,500 XP Veteran: 9,000 XP All-Star: 10,000 XP Hall of Fame: 14,000 XP Legend: 15,000 XP

Win ALCS/NLCS Beginner, Amateur, and Minors: 12,500 XP Rookie: 12,500 XP Veteran: 17,500 XP All-Star: 20,000 XP Hall of Fame: 22,500 XP Legend: 25,000 XP

Win World Series Beginner, Amateur, and Minors: 17,500 XP Rookie: 17,500 XP Veteran: 24,000 XP All-Star: 27,500 XP Hall of Fame: 31,000 XP Legend: 35,000 XP



