All multiplayer medals in Splatoon 3 and what they mean

At the end of every Splatoon 3 multiplayer match, your team will celebrate their victories as you see which team took control of the map. As you are getting ready to return to the Lobby, you will notice a set of medals given out to you, notifying you of what areas of the match you truly stood out. Here are all of the medals you can get in Splatoon 3’s multiplayer and what they mean.

All Splatoon 3 multiplayer post-game medals and what they mean

Whether or not you earn any of the below medals does not really have any effect on you or your progression in Splatoon 3. These are mainly a way just to recognize where you outperformed others during these quick matches.

Note: we do not have confirmation that every single medal below has the correct criteria to earn it. If you notice any discrepancies, please email [email protected]

Here is every medal:

Base Defender – Splatted the most enemies in your home base area

Big Bubbler User – Used the Big Bubbler special the most in a match

Booyah Bomb User – Used the Booyah Bomb special the most in a match

Checkpoint Breaker – Controller the Rainmaker as you breakthrough the most checkpoints in Rainmaker

Checkpoint Breaker – Controlled the tower as it went through the most checkpoints in Tower Control

Clam Carrier – Grabbed the most Clams during Clam Blitz

Clam Stopper – Splatted enemies and made them drop the most amount of Clams in Clam Blitz

Crab Tank User – Used the Crab Tank special the most in a match

Damage Taker – Sustained the most damage from enemy fire in a match

Enemy-Base Splatter – Covered the most area of the enemy base in your team’s color ink

Enemy Splatter – Splatted the most enemies on your team

First Splat! – Got the first splat in a match

Ground Traveler – Ran across the most area during a match

Home-Base Inker – Covered your home base area in the most of your team’s ink color

Ink Consumer – Shot out the most ink in a match

Inkjet User – Used the Inkjet special the most in a match

Ink Storm User – Used the Ink Storm special the most in a match

Ink Vac User – Used the Ink Vac special the most in a match

Killer Wail 5.1 User – Used the Killer Wail 5.1 special the most in a match

Overall Splatter – Got the most Splats in a match between both teams

Popular Target – Unknown

Rainmaker Carrier – Carried the Rainmaker the most in a match of Rainmaker

Rainmaker Stopper – Splatted the most enemies holding the Rainmaker

Record-Score Setter – Unknown

Reefslider User – Used the Reefslider special the most in a match

Score Booster – Scored the most points in Clam Blitz, Rainmaker, and Tower Control

Splat Assister – Got the most assists in a match

Splat Zone Guard – Got the most splats while defending the Splat Zone

Splat Zone Hero – Covered the Splat Zone in the most ink

Splat Zone Inker – Covered the most ground in ink in Splat Zones

Super Jump Spot – Unknown, potentially used the Super Jump the most in a match

Tacticooler User – Used the Tacticooler special the most in a match

Tenta Missiles User – Used the Tenta Missiles special the most in a match

Tower Stopper – Stopped the enemy team from advancing the tower the most in Tower Control

Triple Inkstrike User – Used the Triple Ink Strike special the most in a match

Trizooka User – Used the Trizooka special the most in a match

Turf Inker – Covered the most ground in ink during Turf War

Ultra Stamp User – Used the Ultra Stamp special the most in a match

Wave Breaker User – Used the Wave Breaker special the most in a match

Zipcaster User – Activate the Zipcaster special the most in a match

As you continue to play and rack the medals, you eventually will level up enough that you can start customizing a bigger Locker.