The Manderville Weapons are the Hildibrand relic items you can unlock in Final Fantasy XIV. These weapons require a good amount of effort on your part to complete, and if you’re looking to unlock them for multiple Jobs, it can take a long time. However, you can check out the Manderville Weapon appearances before you try to unlock them. Here’s where you can see all Manderville Weapon appearances in Final Fantasy XIV.

Every Manderville Weapon in Final Fantasy XIV

The Final Fantasy XIV Community was hard at work collecting images of these weapons, and in collaboration, the appearances of these weapons were posted. You can check them out on this Reddit post, featuring each weapon from the various Jobs. You do not need a Reddit post to visit this location and click on any of the listed Job names to check out the submitted image.

If you want a Manderville Weapon for yourself, you will need to work through all the Hildibrand quests released up to patch 6.25. You can start these quests by speaking with a character named Wymond, whom you can find in Ul’dah – Steps of Nald at coordinates (X:9.8, Y:8.7). This will start the Hildibrand Adventure questline, and you can work your way through them at any pace you wish. However, the final quest required to unlock Manderville Weapons, The Imperfect Gentlemen, does require you to reach the final Endwalker Main Scenario Quest. After that, the Manderville Weapon quests are available.

Each Manderville Weapon requires you to submit three Manderium Meteorite chunks, which you can unlock by speaking with Jubrunnah. She will need 500 Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy from you for each chunk, for a total of 1,500, which is why acquiring these weapons takes a long time.