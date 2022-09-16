Genshin Impact – Irate Iron Chunk quest guide

In Genshin Impact, Irate Iron Chunk is a quest in the Varuna Gatha World Quest series. After you complete the first quest in the series, also called Varuna Gatha, three more quests will start automatically, and you can do them in any order you like. You have to complete all three of these quests to unlock the final quest in the Varuna Gatha series, A Prayer for Rain on the Fecund Land. The quest takes place at the Ruins of Dahri in the Ashavan Realm, Sumeru.

How to defeat the Ruin Guards

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the marker to the Ruins of Dahri, and find Arabalika face to face with a Ruin Guard. Arabalika defeats that Ruin Guard effortlessly, but wants you to prove your skills by helping him defeat three more. As Paimon boasts on your behalf, you’ve defeated a lot of Ruin Guards up to this point and, thanks to Arabalika’s magic, these three are easier to defeat. After defeating the third, use the marked mechanism to drain the water from the hole.

How to find and heal the “branch” and “leaves”

Screenshot by Gamepur

Glide down into the hole, then follow the short passage and glide all the way down to the “branch”, which is actually a stone monument. Like the “leaves” in the Varuna Gatha quest (and unlike those in the Memory of Stone quest), the smaller stone monuments here are nearby, so it’s easy to find them and rotate them to point at the “branch”. The harder part here is that doing so wakes up the two Ruin Graders (the “Irate Iron Chunks” the quest is named after), but they should be easy to defeat, so long as your party level is above 35 or so. Now, you just have to talk to Arabalika one more time, and the Irate Iron Chunk quest will be complete.