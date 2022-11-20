All pseudo-legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pseudo-legendary is a Pokémon fan term to describe three-stage evolution lines with a base stat total of 600, which is the highest stat for a non-legendary Pokémon to have. Since these Pokémon stats are so close to legendaries, they are often viewed by the fandom as being only one step removed from being legendaries themselves. Each generation of Pokémon games has its own pseudo-legendary line, including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Most pseudos return to Scarlet and Violet, yet there are obvious omissions.

Every pseudo-legendary in the Pokémon franchise

With the release of Scarlet and Violet, there are now ten pseudo-legendary lines. Each generation has had one pseudo-legendary, the exception being the third generation, which had two. The final evolutions from all ten pseudo-legendary lines are listed below:

Dragonite

Tyranitar

Salamence

Metagross

Garchomp

Hydreigon

Goodra

Kommo-o

Dragapult

Baxaclibur

Pseudos generally have dragon typing since the dragon-type is one of the most powerful typings in the franchise. The only pseudos that aren’t dragon-type are Tyranitar and Metagross. Baxcalibur is the newest pseudo, and it is a dragon and ice-type.

All pseudo-legendary in Scarlet and Violet

Scarlet and Violet have most, but not every, pseudo-legendary lines. The only pseudo lines not in Scarlet and Violet are the Metagross and Kommo-o lines. Scarlet and Violet will likely have DLC next year, which will probably have many more returning Pokémon coming back. Metagross and Kommo-o may return for the DLC. If not DLC, then both Pokémon can return in Tera Raid Battles events like Charizard. There are also Paradox versions of Tyranitar, Hydreigon, and Salamence that you can capture post-game.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the ninth generation of Pokémon games and take place in the Paldea Region, a continent based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The games feature a plethora of new features, including crafting your own TMs, collecting drop items from Pokémon, fighting in Tera Raid Battles, facing Titan Pokémon, and battling Team Star.