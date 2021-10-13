All returning Legend skins in the Monsters Within event for Apex Legends

The Monsters Within event is bringing Apex Legends players 40 brand-new Halloween event items with it, but in addition to that, it is also bringing a bunch of old favorites back. There have been two Apex Legends Halloween events prior to this: Fight or Fright 2019 and Fight or Fright 2020. While Monsters Within is not a Fight or Fright event, the event is still giving 13 older Halloween Legend skins from the past Fight or Fright events another chance to shine.

Returning Legend Skins

Three of the returning skins: Mistress of Evil, Emerald Enchantress and Old Town, will be available for all three weeks. The remaining four will only be available until October 26. Six more skins will become available on October 26, and last until November 2. Most of these skins are part of bundles, and cannot be purchased separately.

Mistress of Evil (Legendary Wraith skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Emerald Enchantress (Legendary Wraith skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Born in Blood (Legendary Gibraltar skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Monster Mashed (Legendary Gibraltar skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Midnight Cipher (Legendary Crypto skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Deadly Byte (Legendary Crypto skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Old Town (Legendary Mirage skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Final week only Legend skins (coming October 26)

Image via Respawn