All Satisfactory console commands and how to access them

In Satisfactory, you can spend hours building complex factories and production lines. There is also a hidden way that allows you to type in console commands to alter various aspects of the game. These commands can be used to change options in the game that are not available in the main settings. Here is what you need to know about enabling the console and some commands you can use in Satisfactory.

How to enable the console in Satisfactory

To enable the console, you will need to hit Ctrl + Shift + L. To access the console, use the tilde (~) button on your keyboard. You will need to enable the console every time you start up the game, as the console state is not saved when you quit to the desktop.

Console Commands in Satisfactory

There are over 2000 console commands in Satisfactory, but here is a list of a few that are handy.

? – Will display a full list of console commands (Over 2000)

materialFlowAnalysis(item name) – Used to find the items required for all craftable items in the game

r.Atmosphere(followed by 0 or 1) – Activates or deactivates the atmosphere

r.Fog (followed by 0 or 1) – Activates or deactivates fog

– Activates or deactivates fog r.ViewDistanceScale – Sets the render distance of things like foliage, rocks and trees

r.ScreenPercentage [percent] – Sets internal resolution scale, using sparing depending on your PC build

– Sets internal resolution scale, using sparing depending on your PC build r.TemporalAACurrentFrameWeight(number between 0-1) – Sets the impact of the current internal frame to the final image

r.TemporalAAFilterSize – Sets the spread of the TAA samples. Values below 1 sharpen the image.

– Sets the spread of the TAA samples. Values below 1 sharpen the image. r.TemporalAASamples (number) – Sets the number of samples to use for TAA.

r.Tonemapper.Sharpen (number) – Sets the amount of a simple sharpen filter.

– Sets the amount of a simple sharpen filter. Stat FPS – Activates in-engine FPS counter

Stat Levels – Displays level streaming info

– Displays level streaming info Stat Unit – Will show Frame Time, Game Time, Draw Time, and other stats

t.MaxFPS(number) – Sets max framerate

– Sets max framerate FOV(number) – Sets the FOV, it is not advisable to go over 150

Suicide – Respawn function

Commands to Fly, Ghost, GiveItem, Cheats, and Teleport will not work, despite being list under the “?” command.

Debug Commands in Satisfactory

When using the debug commands, this will show you various bits of detailed information relating to the name of the object you’re executing.

ShowDebug DebugType – Using this command will display information on the screen including Player name, coorindates (X,Y,Z), rotation, and more.

Replace the italicized text in ShowDebug DebugType with the following commands: