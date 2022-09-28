Scarabs are a rare resource found in the Sumeru desert in Genshin Impact. This tiny creature can be seen rolling a ball of sand throughout the Sumeru desert, added in Genshin Impact’s 3.1 update. This creature is required to level up and ascend Cyno, 3.1’s five-star limited event banner hero. This guide will show you all Scarab locations in Genshin Impact and what they look like.

Where to find Scarabs in Genshin Impact

Scarabs are tough to find, as they are small and blend in with the vast brown desert. If you have Tighnari in your party, these creatures will be highlighted on your mini-map. They often roll up balls two or three times their size, which may help you spot them from a distance. This is what they look like in-game for reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Scarabs are found all across the Sumeru desert. They appear day or night and can often be located near dunes. Like other rare resources, once found, they take up to 72 hours of real-time to respawn in the world. The map below will highlight every Scarab in the Sumeru desert.

Image via HoYoverse’s Teyvat Interactive Map

The Mausoleum of King Deshret to the west is the best place to farm Scarabs quickly. The best way to hunt them down is to activate as many teleport markers as possible and activate the three Dendro Statues of the Seven in this region. This will allow you to travel across this barren landscape for future runs quickly.

Scarabs are needed to level up and ascend Cyno to higher levels. Cyno is a powerful five-star Electro polearm user capable of being a top-tier solo DPS character. If you’re fortunate to earn him, ensure to use the map and find as many Scarabs as possible to ascend him to max rank in Genshin Impact.