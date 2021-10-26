All Sledgehammer Battle Orders punchcard challenges and quest in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Another week of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 means that yet another NPC is being added to the map. This week, it is Sledgehammer, and he has all new challenges for us to complete in the game.

Each of Sledgehammer’s Battle Orders punchcard challenges is worth 30,000 XP that will go toward your Battle Pass. This is good news, as some folks are struggling to level up their Battle Pass this season.

Open a chest in The Sideways. (0/1)

Eliminate different types of Cube Monsters in The Sideways. (0/3)

Damage Cube Monsters with a Sideways Weapon. (0/150)

Collect Cube Monster parts. (0/50)

Defeat a Boss Cube Monster in The Sideways. (0/1)

All of Sledgehammer’s challenges revolve around the Sideways, so players will need to make their way into that alternate dimension to finish them up. Opening chests is easy, as they will have a strange purple glowing effect and are easy to spot. You should be instantly swarmed by a range of monster types as well, so killing three different ones will be easy enough.

Sideways weapons can be found in the chests you will need to open for the first challenge, and Cube Monsters will drop parts when you eliminate them. Finally, to defeat a Boss Cube Monster just keep taking out standard monsters until one of them spawns in.