All summer gaming live stream events – How to watch Summer Game Fest, E3 2021, Ubisoft Forward, and more

The gaming industry is revving up for a busy summer season of announcements, gameplay reveals, and release dates. It can be hard to manage when and where your favorite company is streaming, so we’ve made a list on all the summer gaming live stream events we know so far. TL:DR: it’s a long one.

Indie Live Expo

The Japanese gaming industry will be kicking off the festivities with the Indie Live Expo. They’ll be showing a “large number of games” from the region. It says on their YouTube video that it will include “titles that can be enjoyed not only by hardcore indie gamers but also by casual gamers.” It guarantees in capitals that “we will find the game you have to play.” It will be live on June 5 at 2 AM PT or 10 AM BST. It will be streamed on YouTube.

Guerrilla Collective

Image via Guerrilla Collective Twitter

This indie-focused show will be returning once again on June 5 and June 12 at the coffee-induced time of 8AM PT. It will be presenting announcements, trailers, gameplays, and more in its digital festival format. Last year, we saw the likes of Boyfriend Dungeon, Haven, and the hugely successful Valheim take center stage. It will be streamed on Twitch.

Summer Game Fest

Screenshot via TheGameAwards YouTube

On June 10 at 11AM PT, gaming industry veteran Geoff Keighley will be presenting a two-hour kick-off show with 12 or so reveals from the biggest publishers and indies. Keighley said that most, but not all partners for the Summer Game Fest event will be presenting during the kick-off, leading to some high anticipation from gamers around the world. The Summer Game Fest will then subsequently have events over the next few weeks. It will be available to watch on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and more platforms.

IGN Expo

Image via IGN

IGN, fresh off their PR disaster, will be kicking off their Summer of Gaming with their first-ever IGN Expo on June 11 at 1 PM PT. The publication teases new game announcements and never-before-seen gameplay will be shown. It can be watched on their official YouTube channel, as well as their website.

E3 2021

Image via the Entertainment Software Association

While the halls of the Los Angeles Convention Center are still closed, E3 2021 will be completely digital this year with a four-day-long video stream from June 12 to June 15. There will also be online exhibitor booths through an app that will give the press the ability to “connect directly with exhibitors using the direct chat, video conference, and meeting request functions,” according to E3. Regardless, it will be live-streamed on all sorts of platforms including, but limited by, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook.

Ubisoft Forward

Image via Ubisoft

The French publisher Ubisoft will be presenting some new games this summer with their Direct-style presentation on June 12 at 12PM PT. No details have been shared on what exactly they’ll show, but we could expect to see Rainbow Six Quarantine, more content for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and maybe, just maybe a new Rayman or Splinter Cell. The development of Beyond Good & Evil 2 has been fairly quiet as well, so Ubisoft could share more information about that too. The presentation will be on their official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

Image via Xbox

Xbox and the recently acquired Bethesda will be having a joint conference on June 13 at 10 AM PT. It will last 90 minutes and will be focusing on Xbox’s holiday lineup, upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles, and more. We’ll hopefully get more details on what Bethesda titles will be exclusive to the Xbox or not. With the recent leaks, we’re expecting Starfield to get some sort of showing. As Master Chief is prominently featured in the artwork, we should expect to see new gameplay footage of the highly anticipated Halo Infinite. Watch the presentation on Twitch and YouTube when the time comes!

Devolver Digital

Image via Devolver Digital

So far, Devolver hasn’t given a solid date for their presentation yet, but they’ve confirmed that their annual tradition is continuing in 2021. They have some big indie games coming up including Death’s Door, Phantom Abyss, Shadow Warrior 3, and Boomerang X. We can’t wait to see Nina Struthers returning with her chaotic show.

Future Games Show / PC Gaming Show

Image via GamesRadar+

The two presentations are combining into one big gaming reveal extravaganza on June 13. GamesRadar and PC Gamer have teased that there will be over 150 minutes of “new trailers, announcements and unseen games.” You’ll be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

Limited Run Games

Image via Limited Run Games Twitter

On June 14 at 4PM ET, Limited Run Games will be revealing over 25 physical game announcements on their Twitch channel. It will be presented by long-time content creators Mega64. Past announcements from Limited Run Games’ events include My Friend Pedro, Star Wars Episode 1 Racer, Bug Fables, the Grandia HD Collection, and Papers, Please, among many others, so we’re looking forward to seeing what LRG has to say.

EA Play

Image via EA

EA’s presentation will be much later on July 22. No details have been announced yet, but we could see some information on new Star Wars games (potentially a Jedi Fallen Order sequel or Battlefront 3), Apex Legends, and new EA Originals similar to It Takes Two and Knockout City. It will likely be on YouTube and Twitch.