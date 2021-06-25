All the weapons being added to Destiny 2 in July

Yet more weapons from the Moon and Dreaming City destinations will be returning to Destiny 2. The new weapons are currently planned to be added to the loot pools on July 6, with the weekly reset. Not only will they be coming back to the game, but they will also have a new perk in their perk pools.

All weapons will be available through their original sources, so for the Moon weapons, you will need to once again chase down items like the Necromantic Strand for the Loud Lullaby, or the Horned Wreath for the Tranquility Sniper.

Loud Lullaby hand cannon – Tunnel Vision

One Small Step shotgun – Trench Barrel

Tranquility sniper rifle – Frenzy

Arc Logic auto rifle – Heating Up

Dream Breaker fusion rifle – Cornered

Every Waking Moment submachine gun – Killing Wind

Love and Death grenade launcher – Chain Reaction

A Fine Memorial – Adrenaline Junkie

Night Terror sword – One for All

Tigerspite auto rifle – Frenzy

Twilight Oath sniper rifle – Vorpal Weapon

Abide the Return sword – Thresh

A lot of these weapons have been very popular in the past, but all of them will be worth checking out when they return to the game. We assume the Night Terror Sword will be added to the loot pool from Sword Focused Umbral Engrams, but will need to confirm this after release.