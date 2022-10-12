All Tome 13 – Malevolence challenges in Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight has tome 13 arrive alongside update 6.3.0, Malevolence. Similar to the previous tomes, these challenges will be available throughout the next several weeks, allowing players to unlock several cosmetics and earn additional Bloodpoints to upgrade their Survivors and Killers. This guide will cover all Tome 13 Malevolence challenges you can complete in Dead by Daylight.

All Time 13 Malevolence challenges

All Level 1 Malevolence challenges

There will be four levels of Malevolence challenges for you to complete. The first challenges are available when you jump into the game, and the next series will appear in stages throughout the next few weeks.

Liberator: Unhook three Survivors, and you must unhook them safely 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints

Machinist: Finish repairing two generators in a single trial 5 Rift Fragments and 25,000 Bloodpoints

Bloody Good: Hit a Survivor with your weapon 10 times 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints

One More Time: Succeed at two consecutive skill checks in a single trial 5 Rift Fragments and 25,000 Bloodpoints

Strategic Alliance: Perform a cooperative action for 75 seconds 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints

Bloody Rewards: Earn 50,000 Bloodpoints 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints

Glyph Tracker: Commune with one Purple Glyph 5 Rift Fragments and 25,000 Bloodpoints

Appeal to Heal: Fully deplete two Med-kits 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints

Stalking Bodies: Mark three Survivors as The Ghost Face 5 Rift Fragments and 25,000 Bloodpoints

Enemies Closer: Hide within the Killer’s Terror Radius without being caught for a total of 60 seconds 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints

Good Listener: Start a chase with four different Survivors while using the perk I’m All Ears in a single trial 5 Rift Fragments and 25,000 Bloodpoints

Dark Adherent: Hook five Survivors in a single trial 5 Rift Fragments and 25,000 Bloodpoints

Long Gone: Escape two Chases in a single trial 5 Rift Fragments and 25,000 Bloodpoints

Repair or Raze: Earn a total of 3 of the following Bronze Quality or better as a Survivor or Killer – Lightbringer Emblems or Gatekeeper Emblems 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints

Knockout: Knockdown eight Survivors 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints

The Good Witch: Bless 1 Totem as Mikaela Reid in a single trial 5 Rift Fragments and 25,000 Bloodpoints

Reverent: Sacrifice four Survivors to The Entity 3 Rift Fragments and 15,000 Bloodpoints

Scrying: Unlock two chests while using the perk Clairvoyance 5 Rift Fragments and 25,000 Bloodpoints



Completing the first level of challenges unlock the Dilapidate Plane charm and 10 Rift Fragments.

We will be updating this guide with future challenges.