All Upgrade Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Upgrade Benches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 work wonders for players who’ve collected nothing but underwhelming loot. These have the ability to boost the rarity and power of any of your current weapons, but this does come at the cost of some gold. As this is incredibly handy in your quest to get a victory royale, the benches do come at a limited quantity. No matter, they’re fairly easy to get to and are placed all around the map.

In total, there are 18 Upgrade Benches throughout the map, with most of them being placed either behind a gas station or inside of the auto body shops. Of course, you’ll need at least one gun in your inventory to use these, but you are able to upgrade multiple weapons at just one bench.

The price to upgrade starts a 200 gold when morphing Common weapons into Uncommon ones. From there, expect to pay an additional 100 gold per rarity tier. For instance, Uncommon weapons being upgraded to Rare will require 300 gold, 400 gold to upgrade to an Epic rarity, and so forth. Thus, you’ll be paying a hefty toll when upgrading a Common to an Epic — which would be 900 gold.

If you’ve managed to scrounge up a great amount of gold, here’s where you should head to find an upgrade bench.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Camp Cuddle Upgrade Bench : In an auto body shop west of Camp Cuddle.

: In an auto body shop west of Camp Cuddle. Chonker’s Speedway Upgrade Bench #1 : In the smaller garage on the north end of Chonker’s Speedway.

: In the smaller garage on the north end of Chonker’s Speedway. Chonker’s Speedway Upgrade Bench #2 : In the larger garage on the south end of Chonker’s Speedway.

: In the larger garage on the south end of Chonker’s Speedway. Condo Canyon Upgrade Bench : In the auto body shop north of Condo Canyon.

: In the auto body shop north of Condo Canyon. Coney Crossroads Upgrade Bench : Next to the gas station on the east end of Coney Crossroads.

: Next to the gas station on the east end of Coney Crossroads. Frosty Fields Upgrade Bench : In the auto body shop east of Frosty Fields.

: In the auto body shop east of Frosty Fields. Greasy Grove Upgrade Bench : On the first floor of the beach house, west of Greasy Grove.

: On the first floor of the beach house, west of Greasy Grove. Island Upgrade Bench : On the largest island to the east, inside of an outpost .

. Logjam Lumberyard Upgrade Bench : On the first floor of Logjam Lumberyard’s factor building.

: On the first floor of Logjam Lumberyard’s factor building. Loot Lake Upgrade Bench : Behind the gas station west of Loot Lake.

: Behind the gas station west of Loot Lake. Rocky Reels Upgrade Bench #1 : Behind the gas station south of Rocky Reels.

: Behind the gas station south of Rocky Reels. Rocky Reels Upgrade Bench #2 : In the lone building in the top-left of Rocky Reels.

: In the lone building in the top-left of Rocky Reels. Sanctuary Upgrade Bench : Southwest of Sanctuary, inside of a body shop.

: Southwest of Sanctuary, inside of a body shop. Sleepy Sound Upgrade Bench : In an auto body shop north of Sleepy Sound.

: In an auto body shop north of Sleepy Sound. The Daily Bugle Upgrade Bench : East of The Daily Bugle, inside of an auto body shop.

: East of The Daily Bugle, inside of an auto body shop. The Joneses Upgrade Bench : Northeast of The Joneses, inside of an auto body shop.

: Northeast of The Joneses, inside of an auto body shop. Turbine Upgrade Bench : On the snowy island in the bottom-left of the map, inside the power plant building.

On the snowy island in the bottom-left of the map, inside the power plant building. Washout Warf Upgrade Bench: North of Lumberyard, near a truck and a pile of lumber.

