All vending machine locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 may have changed the battle royale’s loot pool a great deal, but island visitors should still anticipate seeing dozens of vending machines around the map. From Weapon-O-Matics to Mending Machines, players can use their Gold Bars at these machines for guns, ammo, and healing supplies. So, to ensure your inventory is strong instantly after dropping in, here’s where you can find all vending machines in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Where to find vending machines in Fortnite

Similar to past seasons, Weapon-O-Matics can typically be found inside every named location, but some are located at hard-to-spot landmarks. Meanwhile, there are just six Mending Machines spread throughout the map, so those in desperate need of healing may likely need to travel hundreds of meters. As for their prices, weapons are often on sale for up to 500 Gold, as most basic shield and health goods are listed at 100 to 300 Gold.

You can discover all vending machine locations pictured and detailed below, in order of their closest named location. Every Weapon-O-Matic is represented by a blue marker, while Mending Machine locations are indicated by green markers.

All Weapon-O-Matic locations

Anvil Square In the northwest corner of the POI On the south side, near the docks South of Anvil Square’s lake, at the Pleasant Passage landmark

Breakwater Bay In the center of Breakwater Bay

Brutal Bastion In the center of Brutal Bastion On the left side of the POI, near its icy pond Directly north of Brutal Bastion, in the center of the Crude Harbor landmark

Frenzy Fields On the side of the shack at the most northern point of Frenzy Fields Near the windmills in the bottom-left corner of Frenzy Fields

Kenjutsu Crossing At the dojo in the center of Kenjutsu Crossing

Knotty Nets On the right side of Knotty Nets’ island, near a beach house

Lonely Labs On the side of the center building in Lonely Labs

Mega City North of Mega City, on the left side of the Drift Ridge racetrack North of Mega City, on the right side of the Drift Ridge racetrack On the north side of Mega City, sitting on the first floor of a tower On the south side of Mega City, outside the sushi restaurant On the first floor of the apartment building in the bottom-right of Mega City

Shattered Slabs On the north side of Shattered Slabs On the south side of Shattered Slabs, next to its pond West of Shattered Slabs, at the Rocky Docks landmark

Slappy Shores On the north side of Slappy Shore’s bridge On the south side of the POI, in front of the Slap Juice factory

The Citadel At the castle’s courtyard, on the east side of The Citadel On the first floor of the castle, in the northern part of The Citadel West of The Citadel, at the Royal Ruin landmark’s docks



All Mending Machine locations