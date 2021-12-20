All vending machine locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

For those finding lackluster loot in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, the battle royale has plenty of its signature vending machines throughout its map to boost the strength of your arsenal. As usual, these can offer just about anything you’d typically find in a chest, including common to legendary weapons, as well as items that restore health and shield. Each will require that you pay a varying amount of gold, but the toll usually comes with satisfying results.

In total, there are 34 vending machines, with most located near the center of named locations. Speaking of, a majority of these main points of interest will hold two weapon vending machines (also known as Weapon-O-Matics) and just one health vending machine (or Mending Machines). Each type of machine will offer up to three items, with the rarest usually costing the most gold.

Below, you can find a detailed layout of where each vending machine is located on the map. The yellow star markers indicate the position of Weapon-O-Matic machines, as Mending Machines are marked with green hearts.

Weapon-O-Matic machine locations North of Logjam Lumberyard, in the factor building South of Logjam Lumberyard, near the pier North of Shifty Shafts, outside of the mining shaft At the front entrance of Shifty Shafts In the motel on the east side of Sleepy Sound In the building on the left side of Sleepy Sound In the building northwest of Coney Crossroads in the building on the south side of Coney Crossroads In the back of The Daily Bugle HQ In front of the building that stands to the right of The Daily Bugle HQ On the island to the east of Camp Cuddle In the large log cabin in the center of Camp Cuddle In the building at the most northern point of Sanctuary Outside the building that stands in the center of Sanctuary Inside the building in the center of The Joneses In the home to the southeast of The Joneses North of Rocky Reels, inside of the sole building Outside near the cars, east of Rocky Reels South of the pool in Condo Canyon North of Condo Canyon, near the bridge Inside the garage on the north end of Chonker’s Speedway Inside the garage on the south end of Chonker’s Speedway West of Greasy Grove, inside the Mexican restaurant

Mending Machine locations South of Rocky Reels, in the gas station In the center of Greasy Grove South of Loot Lake, in between the gas station and auto body shop West of Camp Cuddle, near the gas station West of Loot Lake, in the gas station On the north side of Coney Crossroads, next to the gas station North of Rocky Reels, near a gas station Directly north of Condo Canyon, outside of the lone building East of The Joneses, in a gas station East of The Daily Bugle, in a gas station North of Sleepy Sound, near the docks



