All Vending Machine Locations In Fortnite OG Season

Vending Machines are useful in any phase of the match in Fortnite. Whether you just landed and are in desperate of gear, or want to upgrade your loadout as you move from circle to circle, Vending Machines in the battle royale are a convenient dispenser.

With the latest season of Fortnite, the OG map is back, at least for this season. While it was up for debate if any of the new features were going to return and mix with the new, the confirmation is a resounding “Yes.” Even though Vending machines were never a part of the original map, they’re here to stay and help during this Fortnite season. In this article, we’ll go over all the locations for Vending Machines in the Fortnite OG Season.

Related: Best Weapons In Fortnite OG Map Season: All Weapons Tier List

All Vending Machine Locations on the Fortnite OG Map

Image by Gamepur

There are plenty of locations when it comes to finding yourself a Vending Machine, no matter where you drop. Below is a quick list of where you can find every Vending Machine in the Fortnite OG map:

Junk Junction

Haunted Hills

Snobby Shores

Greasy Grove

Shifty Shafts

Flush Factory

Tilted Towers

Loot Lake

Lazy Links

Salty Springs

Fatal Fields

Paradise Palms

Retail Row

Lonely Lodge

Wailing Woods

Risky Reels

Vending Machines are pretty much everywhere. However, not all spots with Vending Machines are created equal. Some places have more vending machines than others, with as many as four being just above Loot Lake, while three are located at Haunted Hills, and Paradise Palms. If you want a way to quickly nab as many Vending Machine opportunities as you can, I recommend you try dropping at Loot Lake to try your chance for a Driftboard. With a Driftboard at your disposal, you can zip around on one of the quickest vehicles in Fortnite to snag areas that have more than two Vending Machines each, like Tilted Towers, Pleasant Park, and Retail Row.