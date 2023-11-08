Best Weapons In Fortnite OG Map Season: All Weapons Tier List

Ever since early in Fortnite’s campaign of Chapters and Seasons, the Vault has given and taken away different weapons for players to use. Sometimes weapons will be Vaulted, taken out of the main gameplay of Fortnite, for balance reasons.

In this latest and greatest season of Fortnite, we have a lot of the OG gear back from the vault. With it is an entirely new meta, one that allows for Chug Jugs instead of sealing one of the greatest healing items away in the vault. We have a short tier list below to let you know what’s coming back, as well as which items are still the most useful or useless in the Fortnite OG Map Season.

Every Fortnite OG Weapon Tier List

A Tier

If Season 1 got anything right, it was the basics. Having all the basic guns around in an isolated situation with the OG Fortnite is a great sight, especially if you played as part of the more convoluted seasons before. No longer are good shotguns vaulted for no reason, and some of the most fun items to use are back, hopefully to stay.

AR: It'd be hard to have a good season without the AR. The standard gun is practically never Vaulted, so it's good to see it in the main game.

Chug Jug: One of the best, if not actually the best, restorative items in the game. It may take a long time to administer, but we're all generally happy to see the Chug Jub back in the game.

Hunting Rifle: With long-range and single, defining, highly damaging shots, the Hunting Rifle is a great choice to bring back for those who are not quite snipers but don't like the spammy way of spraying weapons.

Pistol: Not a single Fortnite round would be the same without a Pistol. Keeping a grey one on you during a round is a nice way to set some self-imposed difficulty.

SMG: Another weapon that no one expected to get Vaulted, the SMG is a solid choice for A Tier. Spray potential gives everyone a standard gun to use besides the AR.

Boogie Bomb: The Boogie Bomb ranks highly because of how enjoyable it is to use. Winning rounds with these are always fun to watch, even if you aren't dishing out funky vengeance yourself.

Rocket Launcher: If you need a good old-fashioned way to take out an entire tower, a Rocket Launcher is the surest way to do it. The only issue is finding bullets, but since the loot for this season is a little thin, they shouldn't be too hard to find in the Fortnite OG Map.

Hand Cannon: Much like the Hunting Rifle and Pistol, the Hand Cannon is a great and simple way to take out opponents with discrete, powerful shots.

Pump Shotgun: The true king of shotguns, the Pump is the classic that everyone goes for, having more utility than heavier models. It never got vaulted like the Tactical Shotgun and remains a staple of the game going forward.

Bush: Hiding in a bush, if you're good at hiding, is a valuable tactic for the end game. That's why the Bush is an A Tier item, being unique among everything available.

B Tier

B Tier items are still necessary, but not as knock-out as the first set that we have for this season. Of course, just because they’re B Tier doesn’t make them any less necessary, as a game full of Chug Jugs and ARs and nothing else would get pretty boring pretty quickly.

Burst AR: Burst shots differentiate this model from the original AR, making it better if you enjoy less spray-reliant tactics.

Scoped AR: Just the AR, but more far-reaching. This one makes B Tier simply because of the utility, having a bit more flex than your standard scoped weapon.

Scar: The Scar is a deadly weapon if you like using weapons beyond the AR and standard Pistol/Shotgun combo. The Scar is great for getting shields and health down in close quarters but doesn't quite replace the shotgun as a niche.

Med Kit: Everyone dropping in Fortnite needs a Med Kit as soon as they land. Having one guarantees you out of some bruises for sure, even if your health gets stolen early in the game. And without the HP Spray present in this map, the Med Kit is more necessary than ever.

Suppressed SMG: The Suppressed SMG is great as an AR replacement if you can't find one. A concentrated spray area makes the SMG a valuable asset, almost being on par with the AR as a reliable mid-range gun.

P90: The P90 is a compressed, tight-niche gun. In comparison to the AR and the Suppressed SMG, filling the role of the Compact SMG and replacing the Submachine Gun.

Bolt Sniper: The Bolt Sniper is a great, standard sniper, slow but reliable. It stays in the standard B Tier because it fills the sniper niche without taking too many liberties one way or the other.

Heavy Sniper: The Heavy Sniper is just the Bolt Sniper but with a heavier shot and a very slow reload sequence. It does more damage to vehicles than any other sniper, making it great for taking out vehicles on the run.

Tactical Shotgun: With a wider range than your standard Shotgun, the Tac makes it solidly into the B Tier because of how useful it can be during close encounters.

Big Shield: Big Shields are absolutely necessary for any game of Fortnite, you are able to restore your shield completely after you use as many Mini Shields as possible.

Mini Shield: Were it not for Mini Shields, it would be hard to restore your shield from any given encounter. While they can't restore your Shield fully on their own, they can make enough headway to make a difference in your next encounter.

Bandages: Like Mini Shields, Banages is the smaller version of the bigger item, the Med Kit. They can only heal you so much, but their place in the Royale is unmistakable.

Heavy Shotgun: The Heavy Shotgun fires one solid hit instead of a spray like the Tac. Accuracy is the name of the game when using the Heavy Shotgun since the spread isn't desirable for shooting off the hip.

Double Barrel Shotgun: Similarly to the Heavy Shotgun, the Double Barrel Shotgun is great for close encounters. With short range and small magazines, the Double Barrel is meant for two shots and no more to deal maximum damage to opponents in a short time.

Shockwave Grenade: The Shockwave Grenade, or as most may know it, the Impulse Grenade, is a grenade that can throw you, or anyone else, flying in a direction depending on the point of impact. It's great for escaping situations or forcing enemies who know how to aim a little too well away from you.

C Tier

The final Tier in our list is C Tier, which is reserved for useful items, but sometimes not compatible with most Fortnite players’ play styles. Some of these items have been Vaulted before, only coming out for special occasions or specific map situations.