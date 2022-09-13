All Vibin’ Part 9 Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, and how to complete them

The Vibin’ Part 9 Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 continue the strange saga in which you run (or drive, or ride) back and forth all over the island, helping the lovelorn AI, AMIE, find The Scientist (or at least try to). So far on the Vibin’ trail you’ve duelled Darth Vader and been through a rigorous training regime, among other things. But don’t worry, the Vibin’ story doesn’t get any more sensible in Part 9.

Vibin’ Part 9 first Quest

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stage 1 of 5 – Establish Device Uplink

As always, your first task is to run into one of those blue lights so that AMIE can talk to you. There are three around Chonkers Speedway, two around Rocky Reels, and two around Greasy Grove. The one south of Rocky Reels is closest to your next destination.

Stage 2 of 5 – Visit Synapse Station

Synapse Station is in the desert, southeast of Greasy Grove, southwest of Rocky Reels, and west of Chonkers Speedway.

Stage 3 of 5 – Collect notes

One of the notes is inside the Synapse Station itself, another is inside the small building on the southern lake shore, and the other is inside the easternmost of the buildings on the northwest lake shore.

Stage 4 of 5 – Interact with the terminal

The terminal is inside the small building on the west side of the Synapse Station itself.

Stage 5 of 5 – Interact with the The Scientist’s audio log

The Scientist’s audio log is in the single-storey building on the harbor south of the Synapse Station.

Vibin’ Part 9 second Quest

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stage 1 of 2 – Establish Device Uplink

The uplinks are clustered around the area in the middle of Loot Lake, Shifty Shafts, Logjam Junction, and the Rave Cave.

Stage 2 of 2 – Interact with the Recording of Paradigm’s disappearance

The Recording is just lying on the beach on the east side of Loot Landing, the island in the middle of Loot Lake.