All Warlord’s Ruin Loot Tables in Destiny 2

The Warlord’s Ruin dungeon has arrived in Destiny 2. Here, you’ll be able to test your skills against the many challenges awaiting you within the dungeon, and there’s going to be plenty of loot for you to track down for each encounter.

There are three major encounters for you to complete in the Warlord’s Ruin. After you defeat the boss, a chest will be available for each player in your fire team, and you’ll each earn a reward. The rewards will vary in stats and perks, which means you might get an unexpected combination. Here’s what you need to know about the full loot table for Warlord’s Ruin in Destiny 2.

Every Item in Warlord’s Ruin in Destiny 2

You and your fire team will need to overcome the three monstrous encounters in Destiny 2‘s Warlord’s Ruin. These bosses will give you a series of unique mechanics to figure out, and if you can learn about them all, you’ll find yourself rewarded with a variety of diverse weapons and equipment you won’t be able to find anywhere else in Destiny 2.

These are the loot tables for the three major fights in Destiny 2’s Warlord’s Ruin. Unfortunately, we don’t have the stats on the chances of them dropping. You’ll have to continue playing Warlord’s Ruin to try to grab each one. This is a great opportunity to test out the Fireteam Finder before you jump into a run or bring any of the Season of the Wish weapons with you.

All Rathil Loot in Destiny 2’s Warlord’s Ruin

The first encounter is against Rathil, and you’ll be battling against a small group of Scorn. You should expect to be imprisoned and have to escape from there to acquire the loot.

Item Name Equipment Slot Class Gauntlets Arms Class Helmet Helmet Dragoncult Sickle Strand Sword Indebted Kindness Arc Sidearm Vengeful Whisper Strand Bow

All Locus of Wailing Grief Loot in Destiny 2’s Warlord’s Ruin

The second encounter is with the Locus of Wailing Grief, a large Orge that you’ll be expected to survive the bitter cold to defeat it. You and your allies will be attempting to bounce back and forth, lighting several bonfires to damage it before you can advance, and acquire your well-deserved loot.

Item Name Equipment Slot Class Chest Chest Class Gauntlets Gauntlets Class Item Class Armor Slot Indebted Kindness Arc Sidearm Vengeful Whisper Strand Bow

All Hefnd’s Vengeance Loot in Destiny 2’s Warlord’s Ruin

The final battle is against Hefnd’s Vengeance, and you should expect to bounce around the arena. This battle is broken up into multiple phases, and you’ll be blocked from dealing too much damage against it before moving to the next section of the arena.