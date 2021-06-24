All weapon buffs and nerfs for the Genesis Collection Event in Apex Legends

The Genesis Collection Event has brought a lot of changes to Apex Legends. As for the balance changes, there were a fair amount of both Legend changes and weapon changes. Most of the weapon changes are relatively simple, but the P2020 got a pretty significant rework, mostly in terms of mag sizes. For weapons, this time is it mostly buffs. Overall, four weapons saw changes with this update: The P2020, the Spitfire, the 30-30 Repeater, and the Longbow. Here are all of the buffs and nerfs for weaponry in the Genesis Collection Event.

P2020 [Light, Pistol]:

[Buff ↑] Fire Rate is now 7.0 (formerly 6.25)

[Buff ↑] All magazine sizes increased by 2 or more

Extended Mag None Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Current 14 16 18 21 Former 12 14 16 18

Note: this buff is most likely to balance gameplay for players who choose to start off Arenas mode with the P2020 as their secondary, or even primary weapon. It is still a free weapon, and its upgrade costs in Arenas have also been decreased.

Spitfire [Heavy, LMG]:

[Nerf ↓] Hipfire spread increased to decrease hipfire accuracy

30-30 Repeater [Heavy, Marksman]:

[Buff ↑] Bullet speed slightly increased

[Buff ↑] Charge time is now 3.5 seconds (formerly 5 seconds)

Longbow DMR [Sniper]:

[Buff ↑] Damage is now 60 (formerly 55)

This article only covered the balance changes for weapons. There are also changes to weapon prices and upgrades in Arenas that are not included in this article.