All weapon nerfs, buffs and changes for Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence

Apex Legends is always changing up the meta with buffs, nerfs, and changes to the Legends and weapons, and this season is no different. There are a bunch of weapon changes, some revolving around the Care Package rotation, while others are standalone changes. Let’s take a look at all of the weapon nerfs, buffs, and changes for Season 10: Emergence.

All weapon changes

This guide only covers buffs and nerfs to weapons. For other information on weaponry in Season 10, try our guides on the Rampage LMG, the Boosted Loader Hop-Up, Care Package Rotation, Fully Kitted Weapons, and Arena Prices.

Individual Weapon Changes

L-Star [Energy, LMG]:

[Buff ↑] Now takes Barrel Stabilizers

[Buff ↑] Now takes Extended Energy Magazines

[Change ↔] Projectile and Impact VFX reduced

[Nerf ↓] Hipfire Spread increased

Related: How the L-Star works in Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence

Prowler Burst PDW [Heavy, SMG]:

[Nerf ↓] Time between burst is now 0.24 seconds (formerly 0.2)

M600 Spitfire [Heavy, LMG]:

[Buff ↑] Damage is now 19 (formerly 18)

[Buff ↑] Hipfire spread tightened again to Season 7 level

[Buff ↑] Max magazine size once again 55 (formerly 50)

Alternator [Light, SMG]:

[Buff ↑] Comes equipped with Disruptor Rounds Gives the gun a 1.40 Multiplier against shields The Hop-Up is not in ground loot or able to be taken off of the Alternator



30-30 Repeater [Heavy, Marksman]:

[Buff ↑] Extra increased reload speed buff from Sniper Stocks

Related: How Standard Stock and Sniper Stock Attachments work in Apex Legends

EVA-8 Auto [Shotgun]:

[Nerf ↓] Reduced the increase in fire rate given by Shotgun Bolts Base fire rate is still the same



Weapon Class Changes

Pistols:

[Buff ↑] Handling time for all pistols reduced by 10% This means faster holster/unholster, raise/lower, ADS, and zoom in/out



Light Machine Guns (LMGs):

[Nerf ↓] Headshot multiplier is now only 1.75 (formerly 2.0)

[Buff ↑] Limb multiplier is now 0.85 (formerly 0.75)

Marksman: