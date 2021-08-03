All weapon nerfs, buffs and changes for Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence
It’s the L-Star’s time to shine.
Apex Legends is always changing up the meta with buffs, nerfs, and changes to the Legends and weapons, and this season is no different. There are a bunch of weapon changes, some revolving around the Care Package rotation, while others are standalone changes. Let’s take a look at all of the weapon nerfs, buffs, and changes for Season 10: Emergence.
All weapon changes
Individual Weapon Changes
L-Star [Energy, LMG]:
- [Buff ↑] Now takes Barrel Stabilizers
- [Buff ↑] Now takes Extended Energy Magazines
- [Change ↔] Projectile and Impact VFX reduced
- [Nerf ↓] Hipfire Spread increased
Prowler Burst PDW [Heavy, SMG]:
- [Nerf ↓] Time between burst is now 0.24 seconds (formerly 0.2)
M600 Spitfire [Heavy, LMG]:
- [Buff ↑] Damage is now 19 (formerly 18)
- [Buff ↑] Hipfire spread tightened again to Season 7 level
- [Buff ↑] Max magazine size once again 55 (formerly 50)
Alternator [Light, SMG]:
- [Buff ↑] Comes equipped with Disruptor Rounds
- Gives the gun a 1.40 Multiplier against shields
- The Hop-Up is not in ground loot or able to be taken off of the Alternator
30-30 Repeater [Heavy, Marksman]:
- [Buff ↑] Extra increased reload speed buff from Sniper Stocks
EVA-8 Auto [Shotgun]:
- [Nerf ↓] Reduced the increase in fire rate given by Shotgun Bolts
- Base fire rate is still the same
Weapon Class Changes
Pistols:
- [Buff ↑] Handling time for all pistols reduced by 10%
- This means faster holster/unholster, raise/lower, ADS, and zoom in/out
Light Machine Guns (LMGs):
- [Nerf ↓] Headshot multiplier is now only 1.75 (formerly 2.0)
- [Buff ↑] Limb multiplier is now 0.85 (formerly 0.75)
Marksman:
- [Change ↔] Marksman weapons now take Sniper Stocks instead of Standard Stocks