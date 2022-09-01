Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 13 seasonal quests and challenges

Despite hosting new Wild Weeks, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 isn’t stopping its release of weekly challenges. During Week 13, players can partake in a fresh set of quests with each rewarding 15,000 XP. This XP may even lead to Battle Stars that can be spent on Battle Pass-exclusive skins and other accessories. However, the challenges do come with a steeper degree of difficulty than in past weeks’.

All Week 13 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Week 13 delivers seven brand new challenges for loopers to dive into, meaning a handsome sum of 105,000 XP can be yours for the taking once all are completed. That said, you will need to do a fair bit of fighting and traveling to earn this massive amount. For instance, one challenge requires that an NPC on the island must be defeated in a duel, while another tests your knowledge of the game’s unmarked landmarks. Each Week 13 seasonal quest and its requirements can be found listed below.

Refuel a vehicle at different gas stations in a single match (0/3)

Emote in the giant Cuddle Team Leader head for five seconds (0/1)

Challenge a character to duel and defeat them (0/1)

Use a Junk Rift in Wreck Ravine or at Rocky Wreckage (0/1)

Deal SMG damage to opponents within five seconds of sprinting (0/250)

Slide 50 meters continuously (0/1)

Throw a Boogie Bomb while at an IO Outpost (0/1)

Once these are live on September 1 at 9 AM ET, there will also be links above to guides that should help you earn the XP from the more demanding challenges. Meanwhile, the battle royale is also currently celebrating members of the LGBTQIA+ community with the return of Rainbow Royale. The event introduces new Pride-themed Creative maps and debuts some colorful cosmetics to the Item Shop that come at no cost.