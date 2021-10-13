Are there multiple endings in Metroid Dread? Answered

Multiple endings in games have become increasingly common, especially ones that are a carefully hidden secret rather than the result of a direct narrative choice made by the player. Fans have waited a long time to finally play Metroid Dread (the game was first listed for the Nintendo DS back in 2005) and might be wondering if their patience will be rewarded with alternate endings to Samus Aran’s latest adventure.

You might expect that clearing the game on its Hard Mode difficulty or meeting certain playthrough criteria, such as beating it within a set amount of hours, will have an effect on Metroid Dread’s ending. Unfortunately, it doesn’t; no matter what difficulty you play on or how quickly you beat the game, the ending to the game will always be the same.

However, there are seven different ending rewards that can be unlocked. These rewards are artwork that can be viewed within the game’s gallery. Each piece of artwork alludes to past games in the Metroid series, which is a fun bonus for longtime fans. While it might be disappointing to some that there’s no extra cutscenes or playable content, the gallery unlocks at least ensure that multiple playthroughs will leave you with more than just bragging rights.