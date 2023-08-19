Baldur’s Gate 3 – All Alchemy Table Recipes & Ingredients

Baldur’s Gate 3 lets players get their potions, elixirs, and other concoctions right from the source. For those with a knack for gathering, the Alchemy table offers the possibility of brewing defensive, offensive and restoration concoctions to aid each combat. Though most of these can be bought from a store, using Alchemy to craft them is free.

It just takes a bit of exploration and resourcefulness to grab the required ingredients. The Alchemy feature is easily overlooked but extremely helpful, especially in the end game. In this guide, you’ll find every potion, elixir, grenade, and coating as well as how to make them in BG3.

Baldur’s Gate 3: All Alchemy Potions in BG3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Image Potions Effect Ingredients Antidote Cures the effects of Poison. Salts of Mugwort

Any Suspension Potion of Healing Restores 2d4 + 2 hit points. Salts of Rogue’s Morsel

Any Suspension Potion of Greater Healing Recovers 4d4 + 4 hit points. Ashes of Balsam

Any Salt Potion of Superior Healing Restores 8d4 + 8 hit points. Salts of Musk Creeper

Any Suspension Potion of Supreme Healing Restores 10d4 + 20 hit points. Sublimate of Ki-Rin Hair

Any Ashes Potion of Speed Induces Haste for 3 turns Ashes of Hyena Ear

Any Salt Potion of Mind Reading Bestows the ability of reading other creature’s mind. Suspension of Mergrass

Any Sublimate Potion of Animal Speaking Allows comprehension and verbal communication with beasts until the next long rest. Essence of Acorn Truffle

Any Salt Potion of Flying Drinking allows flying at 60ft for an hour. Sublimate of Eagle Feathers

Any Essence Potion of Feather Fall Grants immunity to falling damage. Sublimate of Autumn Crocus

Any Essence Potion of Glorious Vaulting Triples the jumping distance. Sublimate of Wispweed

Any Ashes Potion of Invisibility Grants invisibility for 1 minute. Ashes of Imp Patagium

Any Essence Potion of Angelic Slumber Sleep for 2 turns, receive the benefits of a Long Rest. Essence of Planetar Feather

Any Suspension

Baldur’s Gate 3: All Alchemy Elixirs in BG3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Image Elixir Effect Ingredients Elixir of Arcane Cultivation Gives an extra 1-spell slot. Vitriol of Weavemoss

Any sublimate Greater Elixir of Arcane Cultivation Gives an extra 2-spell slot. Suspension of Laculite

Any Vitriol Superior Elixir of Arcane Cultivation Gives an extra 3-spell slot. Solution of Night Orchid

Any Vitriol

Elixir of Barkskin Increases armor class to 16. Salts of Tree Bark

Any Suspension Elixir of Bloodlust Grants 5 hit points after killing an enemy. Ashes of Worg Fang

Any Salt Elixir of Guileful Movement Difficult terrains don’t hinder movement speed. Suspension of Ochre Jelly

Any Sublimate Elixir of Darkvision See in the dark up to 12m. Essence of Crystalline Lens

Any Salt Elixir of Peerless Focus Grants spell-casting focus to the consumer. Sublimate of Belladonna

Any Ashes Elixir of Fire Resistance Resists Fire. Ashes of Dragon Egg Mushroom

Any Salt Elixir of Lightning Resistance Resists Lightning. Salts of Copper Shavings

Any Suspension Elixir of Necrotic Resistance Resists Necrotic damage. Salts of Copper Shavings

Any Suspension Elixir of Universal Resistance Resists all damage. Suspension of Muddy Goo

Any Sublimate Elixir of the Colossus Increases size. Salts of Chasm Creeper

Any Suspension Elixir of Viciousness Increases Critical Hit chances. Vitriol of Shadowroot Sac

Any Ashes Elixir of Vigilance Grants +5 initiative bonus. Sublimate of Bloodstained Hook

Any Ashes

Baldur’s Gate 3: All Alchemy Grenades & Coatings in BG3

Screenshot by Gamepur