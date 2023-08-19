Baldur’s Gate 3 – All Alchemy Table Recipes & Ingredients
Staying alive can require a special brew. Here’s every potion, elixir, grenade, and coating Alchemy Recipe in Baldur’s Gate 3.
Baldur’s Gate 3 lets players get their potions, elixirs, and other concoctions right from the source. For those with a knack for gathering, the Alchemy table offers the possibility of brewing defensive, offensive and restoration concoctions to aid each combat. Though most of these can be bought from a store, using Alchemy to craft them is free.
It just takes a bit of exploration and resourcefulness to grab the required ingredients. The Alchemy feature is easily overlooked but extremely helpful, especially in the end game. In this guide, you’ll find every potion, elixir, grenade, and coating as well as how to make them in BG3.
Baldur’s Gate 3: All Alchemy Potions in BG3
|Image
|Potions
|Effect
|Ingredients
|Antidote
|Cures the effects of Poison.
|Salts of Mugwort
Any Suspension
|Potion of Healing
|Restores 2d4 + 2 hit points.
|Salts of Rogue’s Morsel
Any Suspension
|Potion of Greater Healing
|Recovers 4d4 + 4 hit points.
|Ashes of Balsam
Any Salt
|Potion of Superior Healing
|Restores 8d4 + 8 hit points.
|Salts of Musk Creeper
Any Suspension
|Potion of Supreme Healing
|Restores 10d4 + 20 hit points.
|Sublimate of Ki-Rin Hair
Any Ashes
|Potion of Speed
|Induces Haste for 3 turns
|Ashes of Hyena Ear
Any Salt
|Potion of Mind Reading
|Bestows the ability of reading other creature’s mind.
|Suspension of Mergrass
Any Sublimate
|Potion of Animal Speaking
|Allows comprehension and verbal communication with beasts until the next long rest.
|Essence of Acorn Truffle
Any Salt
|Potion of Flying
|Drinking allows flying at 60ft for an hour.
|Sublimate of Eagle Feathers
Any Essence
|Potion of Feather Fall
|Grants immunity to falling damage.
|Sublimate of Autumn Crocus
Any Essence
|Potion of Glorious Vaulting
|Triples the jumping distance.
|Sublimate of Wispweed
Any Ashes
|Potion of Invisibility
|Grants invisibility for 1 minute.
|Ashes of Imp Patagium
Any Essence
|Potion of Angelic Slumber
|Sleep for 2 turns, receive the benefits of a Long Rest.
|Essence of Planetar Feather
Any Suspension
Baldur’s Gate 3: All Alchemy Elixirs in BG3
|Image
|Elixir
|Effect
|Ingredients
|Elixir of Arcane Cultivation
|Gives an extra 1-spell slot.
|Vitriol of Weavemoss
Any sublimate
|Greater Elixir of Arcane Cultivation
|Gives an extra 2-spell slot.
|Suspension of Laculite
Any Vitriol
|Superior Elixir of Arcane Cultivation
|Gives an extra 3-spell slot.
|Solution of Night Orchid
Any Vitriol
|Elixir of Barkskin
|Increases armor class to 16.
|Salts of Tree Bark
Any Suspension
|Elixir of Bloodlust
|Grants 5 hit points after killing an enemy.
|Ashes of Worg Fang
Any Salt
|Elixir of Guileful Movement
|Difficult terrains don’t hinder movement speed.
|Suspension of Ochre Jelly
Any Sublimate
|Elixir of Darkvision
|See in the dark up to 12m.
|Essence of Crystalline Lens
Any Salt
|Elixir of Peerless Focus
|Grants spell-casting focus to the consumer.
|Sublimate of Belladonna
Any Ashes
|Elixir of Fire Resistance
|Resists Fire.
|Ashes of Dragon Egg Mushroom
Any Salt
|Elixir of Lightning Resistance
|Resists Lightning.
|Salts of Copper Shavings
Any Suspension
|Elixir of Necrotic Resistance
|Resists Necrotic damage.
|Salts of Copper Shavings
Any Suspension
|Elixir of Universal Resistance
|Resists all damage.
|Suspension of Muddy Goo
Any Sublimate
|Elixir of the Colossus
|Increases size.
|Salts of Chasm Creeper
Any Suspension
|Elixir of Viciousness
|Increases Critical Hit chances.
|Vitriol of Shadowroot Sac
Any Ashes
|Elixir of Vigilance
|Grants +5 initiative bonus.
|Sublimate of Bloodstained Hook
Any Ashes
Baldur’s Gate 3: All Alchemy Grenades & Coatings in BG3
|Image
|Brew
|Effect
|Ingredients
|Alchemist’s Fire
|Throw fire into the arena.
|Ashes of Fire Ember
Any Salt
|Fungal Bamboozler
|Creates a cloud that inflicts confusion.
|Essence of Tinmask Spores
Any Salt
|Hearthlight Bomb
|Creates light in a 9m radius.
|Essence of Nightlight
Any Suspension
|Basic Poison
|Coat a weapon to deal poison damage.
|Vitriol of Bonecap
Any Ashes
|Dilluted Oil of Sharpness
|Ignores Bludgeoning, Slashing or Piercing Resistance.
|Sublimate of Viridian Crystal
Any Salt
|Drow Poison
|Coat a weapon with poison that makes enemies fall asleep.
|Essence of Swarming Toadstool
Any Salt
|Oil of Accuracy
|Coat a weapon to receive a +2 bonus in attack rolls.
|Ashes of Daggerroot
Any Salt
|Malice
|Coat a weapon to blind and poison an enemy.
|Vitriol of Lolth’s Candle
Any Ashes
|Oil of Combustion
|Inflicts fire-damaging oil for 2 turns.
|Ashes of Mephit Magma
Any Essence
|Oil of Diminution
|Inflicts Strength Disadvantage on an enemy.
|Essence of Sylvan Stone
Any Suspension
|Serpent Fang Toxin
|Coat a weapon with 1-6 poison damage.
|Suspension of Snake Venom
Any Vitriol
|Simple Toxin
|Coat a weapon with additional 1d4 Poison Damage.
|Suspension of Bullywug Trumpet
Any Sublimate
|Wizardsbane Oil
|Coat a weapon to reduce -3 penalty in spell saves and disadvantage on saving throws.
|Essence of Gremishka Tail
Any Suspension