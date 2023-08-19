Baldur’s Gate 3 – All Alchemy Table Recipes & Ingredients

Staying alive can require a special brew. Here’s every potion, elixir, grenade, and coating Alchemy Recipe in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 lets players get their potions, elixirs, and other concoctions right from the source. For those with a knack for gathering, the Alchemy table offers the possibility of brewing defensive, offensive and restoration concoctions to aid each combat. Though most of these can be bought from a store, using Alchemy to craft them is free.

It just takes a bit of exploration and resourcefulness to grab the required ingredients. The Alchemy feature is easily overlooked but extremely helpful, especially in the end game. In this guide, you’ll find every potion, elixir, grenade, and coating as well as how to make them in BG3.

Baldur’s Gate 3: All Alchemy Potions in BG3

ImagePotionsEffectIngredients
AntidoteCures the effects of Poison.Salts of Mugwort
Any Suspension
Potion of HealingRestores 2d4 + 2 hit points.Salts of Rogue’s Morsel
Any Suspension
Potion of Greater HealingRecovers 4d4 + 4 hit points.Ashes of Balsam
Any Salt
Potion of Superior HealingRestores 8d4 + 8 hit points.Salts of Musk Creeper
Any Suspension
Potion of Supreme HealingRestores 10d4 + 20 hit points.Sublimate of Ki-Rin Hair
Any Ashes
Potion of SpeedInduces Haste for 3 turnsAshes of Hyena Ear
Any Salt
Potion of Mind ReadingBestows the ability of reading other creature’s mind.Suspension of Mergrass
Any Sublimate
Potion of Animal SpeakingAllows comprehension and verbal communication with beasts until the next long rest.Essence of Acorn Truffle
Any Salt
Potion of FlyingDrinking allows flying at 60ft for an hour.Sublimate of Eagle Feathers
Any Essence
Potion of Feather FallGrants immunity to falling damage.Sublimate of Autumn Crocus
Any Essence
Potion of Glorious VaultingTriples the jumping distance.Sublimate of Wispweed
Any Ashes
Potion of InvisibilityGrants invisibility for 1 minute.Ashes of Imp Patagium
Any Essence
Potion of Angelic SlumberSleep for 2 turns, receive the benefits of a Long Rest.Essence of Planetar Feather
Any Suspension

Baldur’s Gate 3: All Alchemy Elixirs in BG3

ImageElixirEffectIngredients
Elixir of Arcane CultivationGives an extra 1-spell slot.Vitriol of Weavemoss
Any sublimate
Greater Elixir of Arcane CultivationGives an extra 2-spell slot.Suspension of Laculite
Any Vitriol
Superior Elixir of Arcane CultivationGives an extra 3-spell slot.Solution of Night Orchid
Any Vitriol

Elixir of BarkskinIncreases armor class to 16.Salts of Tree Bark
Any Suspension
Elixir of BloodlustGrants 5 hit points after killing an enemy.Ashes of Worg Fang
Any Salt
Elixir of Guileful MovementDifficult terrains don’t hinder movement speed.Suspension of Ochre Jelly
Any Sublimate
Elixir of DarkvisionSee in the dark up to 12m.Essence of Crystalline Lens
Any Salt
Elixir of Peerless FocusGrants spell-casting focus to the consumer.Sublimate of Belladonna
Any Ashes
Elixir of Fire ResistanceResists Fire.Ashes of Dragon Egg Mushroom
Any Salt
Elixir of Lightning ResistanceResists Lightning.Salts of Copper Shavings
Any Suspension
Elixir of Necrotic ResistanceResists Necrotic damage.Salts of Copper Shavings
Any Suspension
Elixir of Universal ResistanceResists all damage.Suspension of Muddy Goo
Any Sublimate
Elixir of the ColossusIncreases size.Salts of Chasm Creeper
Any Suspension
Elixir of ViciousnessIncreases Critical Hit chances.Vitriol of Shadowroot Sac
Any Ashes
Elixir of VigilanceGrants +5 initiative bonus.Sublimate of Bloodstained Hook
Any Ashes

Baldur’s Gate 3: All Alchemy Grenades & Coatings in BG3

ImageBrewEffectIngredients
Alchemist’s FireThrow fire into the arena.Ashes of Fire Ember
Any Salt
Fungal BamboozlerCreates a cloud that inflicts confusion.Essence of Tinmask Spores
Any Salt
Hearthlight BombCreates light in a 9m radius.Essence of Nightlight
Any Suspension
Basic PoisonCoat a weapon to deal poison damage.Vitriol of Bonecap
Any Ashes
Dilluted Oil of SharpnessIgnores Bludgeoning, Slashing or Piercing Resistance.Sublimate of Viridian Crystal
Any Salt
Drow PoisonCoat a weapon with poison that makes enemies fall asleep.Essence of Swarming Toadstool
Any Salt
Oil of AccuracyCoat a weapon to receive a +2 bonus in attack rolls.Ashes of Daggerroot
Any Salt
MaliceCoat a weapon to blind and poison an enemy.Vitriol of Lolth’s Candle
Any Ashes
Oil of CombustionInflicts fire-damaging oil for 2 turns.Ashes of Mephit Magma
Any Essence
Oil of DiminutionInflicts Strength Disadvantage on an enemy.Essence of Sylvan Stone
Any Suspension
Serpent Fang ToxinCoat a weapon with 1-6 poison damage.Suspension of Snake Venom
Any Vitriol
Simple ToxinCoat a weapon with additional 1d4 Poison Damage.Suspension of Bullywug Trumpet
Any Sublimate
Wizardsbane OilCoat a weapon to reduce -3 penalty in spell saves and disadvantage on saving throws.Essence of Gremishka Tail
Any Suspension

