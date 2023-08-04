Baldur’s Gate 3: All Magic Ornate Mirror Answers in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 Blighted Village holds a secret Alchemist’s cellar full of secrets. The rare mushrooms and empty bottles were much expected, but the magic mirror chatting you up comes as a surprise. Though we’d all love to ask who’s the fairest of them all, upsetting this magic mirror will likely result in a hefty battle with the undead in the caskets behind you. Yikes, let’s avoid that.

How to Complete Find the Cellar in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3: Secret Mirror Room in the Cellar Location

To enter the alchemist’s cellar, click on the Wooden Hatch behind the kitchen counter in his house. Once inside, scout the place looking for three wooden boxes. Upon close inspection, a lever hiding behind these boxes can be spotted. Throw these boxes with X to gain access to the lever.

Pulling the lever reveals a secret room behind the bookcase to the right. Enter it to find an even deeper mystery this alchemist seems to have been hiding.

Avoid inspecting the wooden caskets in this room unless you’re looking for a battle with the undead. To the table’s left, a pile of dirt can be removed using a shovel. Underneath it lies a difficult-to-click Heavy Chest with a Scroll of Flaming Sphere, a Scroll of Bestow Curse, and a Scroll of Mage Armour.

At the end of the room lies a talking Ornate Mirror with some riddles to solve.

How to Solve the Ornate Mirror’s Riddle in Baldur’s Gate 3

Though there are class-specific answers that might get you out of trouble, the following are the correct answers for the Ornate Mirror’s questions:

Question Answer Speak your name. Tell it your name. Step forward and declare yourself an ally. Yes, an ally! I’m an ally of your master’s. What think you of the zulkir known as Szaas Tam? A foul lich. May he die a thousand more deaths. Tell me, why might one use balsam ointment? I read a doctor’s journal — he used balsam to clean a wound. If you could see anything in me, what would it be? I’d look for whatever spell will rid me of this worm in my head.

Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Avoid the Traps in the Cellar’s Secret Laboratory

The next and last secret room contains rare ingredients, so loot to your heart’s content. To the room’s left end is a locked door keeping a book away from you.

Before attempting to enter, deactivate the trap before the gate. Each attempt to deactivate a trap will require a Trap Disarm Kit, consumed whether the attempt is successful or not. These kits don’t come easy, so if a character with advanced Sleight of Hand like Astarion is around, switch to him instead.

Once inside, disarm both gargoyle traps to the sides. Now that the coast is clear interact with the book. There is one more plaque trap under the book, so don’t leave before disarming that last trap in the cellar.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Keep or Destroy the Book in the Alchemist’s Laboratory

At the moment of writing this guide, the purpose of The Necromancy of Thay is quite unclear. All that is known is that it’s a necromancy book and requires an oval-shaped key to open it.

Still, it doesn’t harm anyone to keep the book in your pocket instead of leaving it lying here. Plus, with the traps disarmed, leaving this area with the book in inventory won’t pose any trouble.

To exit the cellar, pull the lever on the room’s rightmost end, and the stone blocking the path will lift. All that’s left is to climb those stairs to return to the Blighted Village.