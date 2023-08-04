Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Solve The Moon Puzzle in the Defiled Temple in BG3

You can find and discover several hidden puzzles during your journey in Baldur’s Gate 3. One of these puzzles can be found deep within the Goblin Camp, inside the Defiled Temple, there is a secret Moon Puzzle you can complete. This is for the Nightsong quest and progresses this quest, but you will need to make your way through the Goblin Camp.

When you do find the entrance to the puzzle, and discover a way into the Defiled Temple, the solution for it is not easy to come by. There are a handful of things you can do in this section, but only one solution is to bypass the door. Here’s what you need to know about solving the Moon Puzzle in the Defiled Temple in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find The Secret Passage in the Goblin Camp in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The secret passage you’re looking for is deep within the Goblin Camp. You need to make your way west of the Emerald Grove, beyond the Blighted Village. From here, you’ll find the entrance of the Goblin Camp, and how you attempt to enter this area is up to you, but I found that it was much easier to pass Persusian Skill Check at the front gate, rather than sneak into the camp for your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. You do need to visit this area to rescue Halsin.

After being granted passage, I went far back and proceeded inside the large temple the goblins had secured as they prepared to take on the Emerald Grove in Baldur’s Gate 3. These goblins are led by three leaders, but for this part of the quest, you can ignore them and instead make your way to the west side of the Shattered Sanctum. A locked door will lead to Gut’s chapel, one of the goblin leaders.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you open the door, it’s going to be locked. You will want to go into Stealth and remain hidden when attempting to lockpick this door. If anyone catches you, they’ll be suspicious, but if you haven’t caused too much trouble in the camp during your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign, they shouldn’t bother you. After you’ve unlocked the door, the door in the back will lead to the Defiled Temple, and you’ve now almost found the puzzle.

Where to Find the Moon Puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next step is to go to the room where you can find the Moon Puzzle. The problem will be the giant ogre guarding this room, Gut’s bodyguard, Polma. She’s patrolling the center area guarding the entrance to the Defiled Temple. You can choose to avoid her or take her out in your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign.

For my playthrough, I had already cleared the Goblin Camp and felt it best to take her out too. I waited until she was facing the bedroom, had my party sneak up behind it, and we all had Advantage against her in combat, getting rid of her in a single round without her fighting back. After that, I made my way down the hallway to the entrance of the Moon Puzzle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Solve the Moon Puzzle in the Defiled Temple in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you enter the puzzle room, the tiles on the floor will have an array of white and black dots on them. If you hover over any of these tiles, you’ll see that you can switch them around, and they move counterclockwise. Before reaching this puzzle, in the Goblin Camp, there are similar symbols scattered around the area on the walls showing you hints for the puzzle. Although those hints are helpful, for this Baldur’s Gate 3 puzzle, the important thing to know is the bottom tile needs to contain all four black moons.

To do this, you need to switch the tiles around so the black dots can appear on the bottom area, with no white dots. I first moved the black dots on the bottom tile to the bottom and then began shifting the other ones on the upper tiles around, and then they were perfectly aligned on the outside. Then, I rotated them down so they all fit perfectly on the outside of the bottom tile, opening the door to the entrance. No skill checks are involved in this puzzle, thankfully.

This is one of the steps you’ll need to complete in your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign to find the Nightsong, but you also need to visit this are to check out the Underdark. This is one of the possible entrances to this location and not the only one you can find.