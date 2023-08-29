Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Complete The Blade of Frontiers

Wyll is one of the several companions you can unlock in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can find him close to the beginning of the game, shortly after you’ve landed and entered the Emerald Grove. You’ll have the option for him to join your party, and if you do, you’ll unlock the Blade of Frontiers quest.

This is not a quest you can complete in Act 1 or even Act 2. It’s a quest you’re going to work through your entire time playing Baldur’s Gate 3, and there are several tasks and ways to complete this quest. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Blade of Frontiers in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Every Quest Step in The Blade of Frontiers in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image Via Larian Studios

You will encounter Wyll in Emerald Grove, training the tiefling children to defend themselves from the impending Goblin horde trying to destroy them. So long as you attempt to protect the Emerald Grove and the tieflings, Wyll remains in your Baldur’s Gate 3 party. When he joins you, he will ask if you’ll assist him in destroying Karlach, a demon from Avernus that has landed somewhere nearby. However, Wyll doesn’t know the full details about Karlach and goes into this part blinded by his quest.

Should You Kill Karlach Or Let Her Join You in Baldur’s Gate 3

You’ll need to track down Karlach for Wyll. Thankfully, she won’t be far away, west of Emerald Grove, northeast of the Blighted Village. You can reach her location by going through the Blighted Village or jumping across the river with your Baldur’s Gate 3 group to reach her.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you encounter Karlach, she’s a tiefling fleeing from Avernus, trying to start a new life away from the devils. If you bring Wyll with you, he’ll insist on her killing her, but you have the choice to do so or not. If you kill Karlach, Wyll’s reward from his patron will be a legendary Robe that he can wear, aiding him in the early game. However, if you instead recruit Karlach, Wyll receives devil horns for his troubles and has him for the rest of your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough.

The choice is yours, but you miss out on a party member if you kill Karlach. I chose to keep Karlach for my playthrough, and she was my main character’s love interest for my Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign.

How To Rescue Zariel’s Asset from Moonrise Towers in Baldur’s Gate 3

The next step for Wyll’s primary quest won’t occur until Act 2. Here, you’ll learn that Zariel has a protected asset taken from them in Moonrise Towers. You and your Baldur’s Gate 3 party won’t be able to retrieve this asset until you arrive at Moonrise Towers and have the chance to explore it. Unfortunately, you can search the location from top to bottom, and the asset won’t appear. It’s important to note that the asset is unavailable until you reach the final part of Act 2 and enter the Mind Flayer colony underneath the towers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A quest marker will show you where to find Zariel’s asset in this location, and it turns out to be Mizora. She was captured during your Baldur’s Gate 3 campaign, taken hostage by the Cult of the Absolute, and is inside a chamber. You’ll have the option to kill her or set her free, but if you kill Mizora at this moment, Wyll will be dragged to Avernus, and he won’t be a party member for the rest of the game. You’re better off setting Mizora free.

At this point, there’s a chance for Wyll to receive a reward for his trouble. Mizoram can promise you that Wyll be set free from his contract after six months, which is plenty of time to continue fighting the Cult of the Absolute and set Baldur’s Gate free. However, Wyll is concerned that Mizora will attempt to wiggle out of their deal and keep him in her service for the rest of his life.

Should You Break Wyll’s Pact or Keep Him in Service To Mizora in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Eventually, when you reach Wyrm’s Crossing in Baldur’s Gate 3, Mizora will appear near Gortash during his ceremony to become the archduke of Baldur’s Gate. She suggests she knows how to free Wyll’s father, Duke Ravengard, from the Cult, but won’t share this until you’re camp. You’ll need to go through a Long Rest and speak with Mizora at night.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When night arrives, Mizora presents Wyll with a choice. Duke Ravengard has been captured by Gortash and will likely be executed at some point to keep Wyll in line. Wyll can choose to break his pact with Mizora, but she won’t tell him where to find his father. But if Wyll keeps his pact with Mizora, she will reveal Duke Ravengard’s location so your Baldur’s Gate 3 party can rescue him, saving his life, but Wyll’s life will remain in Mizora’s service forever, even after he’s died.

The choice is yours to make. However, I can say that if you do break Wyll’s pact with Mizora, you can still find and save Duke Ravengard, but Mizora won’t tell you where to find him. You’ll be able to locate him in the Iron Throne, an underwater prison where Gortash keeps all of his prisoners, and you’ll have a chance to save Duke Ravengard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are key differences to the Iron Throne based on if you break or keep the pact with Mizora during your Baldur’s Gate 3 story. If you keep the pact with Mizora, she assists you during the Iron Throne escape and makes it easier to get Duke Ravengard out. Should you break the pact with her, she attempts to attack and kill Duke Ravengard during the escape, and you need to find a way to get him safely out.

How to Save Duke Ravengard From the Iron Throne in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next step to find Duke Ravengard is to make for the Iron Throne, which you can reach by making your to the east of Grey Harbour Docks, to Flymm Cargo. I recommend heading to this location after you’ve started the Save the Gondians, Avenge the Drowned, and Avenge the Ironhands quests. These all tie together and have to do with events that lead to the Iron Throne in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, speak with the Redhammer, and there are several ways to persuade him to take you and your Baldur’s Gate 3 group down to the Iron Throne. However, doing so directly pits you and your group against Gortash, and you’ll have to deal with him after these events. When you arrive at the Iron Throne, you’ll have a short time to rescue all the prisoners, including Duke Ravengard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are several prisoners scattered throughout the prison. You can find them to the east, west, south, and in the center. You’ll be able to find Duke Ravengard on the east side of the prison, and shortly after you open his door and step away from the cell, Mizora will appear. If you stayed in her pact, she’ll aid you in getting Duke Ravengard out, but if Wyll broke it, several spiders with explosive blood will appear to kill him. I recommend sending a Baldur’s Gate 3 party member over to him that knows Dimension Door to get him safely to the submarine.

After you complete the mission, Duke Ravengard will appear in camp and confront Wyll about his many decisions throughout his life. However, you’ll be able to convince Duke Ravengard that Wyll made all of these decisions for the city’s good and to protect it. Wyll’s father will break down. He’s been a poor father, and tell him the tale of Ansur, the bronze dragon that the hero of the city can call to help defend it. You’ll be able to find it in Wyrmway, underneath the city.

Where to Find Ansur In Wyrmway in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

After reading the tale of Wyrmway, return to the front entrance of the city and make your way over to the south part of Wyrm Rock Fortress. Because you got Duke Ravengard out of Iron Throne, the fortress will be protected under lock and key, and you’ll have to jump down to the rocks on the east side of the prison to find a way into Wyrm Rock prison, outside of committing criminal activities with your Baldur’s Gate 3 group.

When you arrive at the Wyrm prison, search for the torches opposite of each other that look like dragons. You’ll then need to have a Baldur’s Gate 3 character unleash a lightning-based attack on those torches and gain entrance to Wyrmway, the secret location of Ansur. However, there are several trials you’ll need to complete, and these trials have to do with proving yourself worthy of Balduran’s legacy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve completed these trials, Ansur will await you and your group. However, it becomes known that the Emperor, the Mind Flayer inside the artifact, was originally Balduran and killed Ansur because he had attempted to kill as he was giving himself over to becoming a Mind Flayer. You’ll need to fight the undead dragon here, and then return to Duke Ravengard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Although you did not find a powerful dragon to aid you at the end of Baldur’s Gate 3, Duke Ravengard is excited to see you all still alive and to hear your tale. By explaining that you defeated the undead dragon, the Duke is glad to know that you are on the city’s side to fight against the Cult of the Absolute, and you were powerful enough to fight against Ansur, making yourselves stronger. Duke Ravengard will offer the chance for Wyll to become the Duke of Baldur’s Gate, but Wyll likely chooses to remain in his own life, especially if Mizora still holds through the pact.

Wyll will instead name himself The Blade of Avernus, fighting devils and monsters in Avernus to save Baldur’s Gate. Returning to Duke Ravengard and telling the tale of Ansur is the final step in this quest and concludes his epic story with Wyll as your Baldur’s Gate 3 companion, who is ready to fight in the ultimate battle against the Elder Brain.