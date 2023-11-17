Baldur’s Gate 3: Full Guide To Arcane Acuity In BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 players will sometimes find items that grant Arcane Acuity, but what does it actually do? As the name suggests, it aids the power of spellcasters in battle through various means.

Unlike most RPGs, Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t go heavy on buffs or debuffs. This is due to the scarcity of magic items that provide useful permanent bonuses and many status effect spells requiring Concentration, which most casters can only have active one at a time. Damage can also break Concentration, making it risky to use in battle.

What Arcane Acuity Does In Baldur’s Gate 3

Arcane Acuity grants +1 to spell Attack Rolls and their saving throw Difficulty Class. This means that it increases the chances of spells hitting their target. Notably, Arcane Acuity effects can stack to a maximum of +7 to spell Attack Rolls and saving throw Difficulty Class. The length of the effect is one turn per plus of the modifier, so +2 Arcane Acuity lasts for two turns.

It bears mentioning that Arcane Acuity works for all spellcasters! While the name suggests that it only works for Sorcerer, Warlocks, and Wizards, it actually works for every class that casts spells. However, it’s usually better for arcane casters as they have the best offensive spells in Baldur’s Gate.

The Best Way To Gain Arcane Acuity in Baldur’s Gate 3

Some items provide Arcane Acuity in Baldur’s Gate 3, but the best way to acquire stacks is by drinking Elixirs of Battlemage’s Power. This will grant 3 Arcane Acuity to the user. To craft one of these elixirs in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must turn 3 Gauth Eyes into 3 Suspension of Gauth Eyes, which can then be made into Elixirs of Battlemage’s Power.

The best time to use Elixirs of Battlemage’s Power is just before or at the start of a big fight. Arcane Acuity doesn’t last long, so you must maximize its usage. Once it’s active, prioritize your strongest spells that require Attack Rolls or saving throws so that Arcane Acuity can make the most of its effect.