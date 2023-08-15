Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Get the Owlbear Cub in BG3

There are several companions and friends that you can acquire throughout your journey in Baldur’s Gate 3. One of the smaller companions that comes in help towards the end of the game is the Owlbear Cub. The Owlbear Cub is exceptionally easy to miss, especially if you’re blazing through the game’s first two Acts.

There’s a specific way you can bring it back with you to the camp, and specific ways you can go about it. Some of these methods are far easier than others. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Owlbear Cub in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find The Owlbear Cub in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Owlbear Cub will be inside the Owlbear Cave northeast of the Blighted Village. This is an area you can explore during Act 1. When you arrive inside the cave, the Owlbear Mother will be defending its cub, and you can choose to fight the Owlbear Mother or leave the family alone. Defeating the Owlbear Mother is optional, and you can still rescue the Owlbear Cub. For my playthrough, I took out the mother and spared the cub, who moves to consume the mother after killing her.

Now, after defeating the mother or leaving her alone, proceed to leave the cave and progress through the story by completing other tasks. Eventually, you can return to the cave and discover that the Owlbear Cub is gone, or if your Baldur’s Gate 3 decided not to kill the mother, the mother will be dead, and you’ll learn that the Goblins took the Owlbear Cub.

How to Rescue the Owlbear Cub in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next step is to make your way to the Goblin camp. You’ll find it to the west of the Blighted Village. The goblins will be using the Owlbear cub as a form of entertainment for Chase the Chicken. You can choose to play the game, win the Owlbear Cub as a prize, or clear out the entire Goblin camp and then interact with the Owlbear. Your Baldur’s Gate 3 group should be able to convince it to come back to camp.

When the Owlbear Cub appears in your camp, there will be a handful of opportunities for you to interact with it, which involve several Skill Checks to convince you to say. These interactions are typically better to understand if your character uses the Speak to Animals spell on themselves to talk with the cub directly. After completing the Skill Checks that appear, the Owlbear will remain in camp and regularly play with Scratch.

How to Recruit the Owlbear Cub in Baldur’s Gate 3

Although the Owlbear Cub can joins your camp, recruiting it to appear during the final battle in Baldur’s Gate 3 involves Dammon. Dammon is a tiefling you encounter during Act 1 and is the blacksmith for the camp. You’ll want to make sure he and the other tieflings survive to reach Act 2, and then he’ll appear at the Last Light Inn.

You’ll want to ensure that Ketheric Thorm does not take Isobel away. If Isobel is taken, her protection over the Last Light Inn disappears, and Dammon dies. He needs to make it to Act 3, where he’ll equip the Owlbear with armor.