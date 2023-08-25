Baldur’s Gate 3: All Missable Side Quests & Content in Act 2
Don’t leave any stone unturned with this all side quests and missable content in Baldur’s Gate 3 act 2.
Baldur’s Gate 3 puts players in a difficult position for free traversal in Act 2. Each turn depletes each party member’s health points, and options to earn protection against the shadow curse are limited for a portion of the story. As such, it’s easy to want to skip right to the sunny streets of Baldur’s Gate in Act 3.
Unfortunately, as much as this change of scenery is welcomed, rushing to the next area means you might have skipped some side content. After all, it’s quite dark, and torches can only light up so much space, right? This guide aims to cover every side quest and missable content in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Act 3.
Every Side Quest & Hidden Puzzles in Act 2
|Side Quest
|Quest Description
|Where to Start
|Complete He Who Was’ Punish the Wicked quest
|A mysterious man named He Who Was requires an item named Madelaine’s Ledger to punish this evil woman.
|Southeast of Shadow Cursed Lands
|Play hide and seek with Oliver
|This odd necromancer kid offers to engage in a game of hide and seek.
|Northwest of the Shadow Cursed Lands
|Investigate the Selunite Resistance
|In an area plagued with darkness, some Selunite worshippers had to make do with hidden altars.
|Last Light Inn
|Meet Dammon to Complete Karlach’s Quest
|Dammon is a blacksmith who helps Karlach with infernal iron.
|Last Light Inn
|Give Irons to Dammon to Get Legendary Armor
|With some rare irons from the Grymforge, Dammon can craft legendary armor pieces and explosives.
|Last Light Inn
|Meet Strange Ox once more
|The Hollow’s Strange Ox moved with the Tieflings.
|Last Light Inn
|Convince Mattis to give you a key
|This Tiefling kid deceived us once; it’s time for payback.
|Last Light Inn
|Meet and recruit Jaheira
|Jaheira makes a comeback in BG3.
|Last Light Inn
|Rescue the Tieflings
|Ketheric is holding some Tieflings captive.
|Last Light Inn
|Find and save Rolan and his family
|Rolan has become a drunkard after losing his family. Saving his butt might prove rewarding in the future.
|Last Light Inn
|Find a cure for the bedridden Flaming Fist Art Cullagh
|A flaming fist might have the cure for the Shadow Curse, but first it’s time to awaken him.
|Last Light Inn
|Lift the Shadow Curse from the Shadow Cursed Lands
|Halsin can help lift the shadow curse permanently.
|Last Light Inn
|Find Thaniel’s Shadow to Lift the Shadow Curse
|If Thaniel and his shadow are reunited, the shadow curse will be gone.
|Last Light Inn
|Get a Moonlantern to combat the shadow curse
|This Shadow curse makes exploration difficult. Get a Moontantern to combat it.
|Shadow Cursed Lands
|Explore the Gauntlet of Shar and Solve the Trials
|Shadowheart gets the spotlight in the Gauntlet of Shar.
|Gauntlet of Shar
|Find the Nightsong and Decide Whether to Kill her or Save Her
|The Nightsong awaits in the Shadowfell.
|Gauntlet of Shar
|Kill the Orthon Yurgir or Make a Deal with Him
|Trust Raphael and kill Yurgir, or strike a deal with the Orthon instead.
|Gauntlet of Shar
|Meet Arabella to save her parents
|Arabella’s not the one in trouble this time, but her parents are lost.
|Reithwin
|Explore the Tollhouse and defeat Gerringothe
|South of the Last Light Inn, a gold-lusting boss awaits.
|Tollhouse
|Explore the House of Healing and defeat Malus
|A crazed “doctor” has taken over the House of Healing.
|House of Healing
|Explore the Waning Moon and defeat Thisobald
|Thisobald Thorm has seized the area’s tavern.
|The Waning Moon
|Take on Moonrise Towers with the Harpers
|Strategize with the Harpers to take over Moonrise Tower.
|Moonrise Tower
|Make Astarion Drink Araj Oboldra’s Blood or Not
|Is it morally correct to have Astarion drink Araj Oboldra’s blood for a potion?
|Moonrise Tower
|Explore Balthazar’s room in Moonrise Tower
|Balthazar hides some goodies in his lab.
|Moonrise Tower
|Solve puzzle and explore Ketheric’s room in Moonrise Tower
|Ketheric Thorm hides some goodies in his room.
|Moonrise Tower
|Rescue Zevlor and Wyll’s patron
|Zevlor fled, leaving the Tieflings behind.
|Mind Flayer Colony
|Rescue Wulbren and the gnomes
|Wulbren, the gnome leader of the Ironhands, is held captive in the towers.
|Moonrise Towers
|Solve the Necrotic Laboratory Puzzle In the Mind Flayer Colony
|There’s more to this gory area than what meets the eye.
|Mind Flayer Colony