Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Solve Balthazar’s Protruding Book Puzzle in BG3

Balthazar Thorm, the Ketheric advisor, finds himself ensnared in the far reaches of the northwestern Shadow Cursed Lands in the Gauntlet of Shar. Yet, his influence reverberates to this distant place, a study replete with organs and unusual book demands, excluding those penned by Volo. Treasures await, concealed behind a Protruding Book puzzle. But beware, for unless you can unravel the puzzle, the lethal gas, electrifying jolt, and rising undead threat could well claim you first.

How to Reach Balthazar’s Observatory in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Balthazar’s Observatory is on the Moonrise Tower’s first floor. Complete the main hall’s goblin torture scene and head upstairs to reach it.

After speaking to Disciple Z’rell upstairs, follow him outside the advisor’s Observatory. Then, command a character with high Sleight of Hand to hide and lockpick the door on the top right to access Balthazar’s Observatory.

How to Solve Balthazar’s Bookcase Puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The bookcase has four rows of protruding books to be examined, alongside two genuine bookshelves stocked with volumes. Keep in mind that interacting with any of the incorrect protruding books will trigger a trap. Although the lightning bolt is momentary and the noxious gas fades, and even the rising undead can be vanquished; there’s only a limit to the torment a party can endure.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To solve the bookcase puzzle in Baltazar’s Observatory, follow these steps:

Examine to protruding book on the bookshelf’s top right. This will prompt an altar to pop out to the bookshelf’s right. Pick up the heart lying on the table behind you and place it on the altar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This will cause the bookshelf to split in two and reveal a hidden room with treasure chests waiting to be lockpicked and plundered.

Now that the puzzle has been cracked take some time to explore all the secrets in this room. Even better, head out to the balcony and lockpick the room beside it.