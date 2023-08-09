Baldur’s Gate 3: When Should You Enter Baldur’s Gate in BG3?

The fabled Baldur’s Gate city does appear in Baldur’s Gate 3. You and your party will have the chance to head down the road to this location after you complete the end of Act 2. It’s a huge milestone for everyone you’re traveling with now.

However, similar to the Shadowfell location, there is a notification that appears on your screen where you need to decide if you want to go forward. If you do, certain things will be cut off from you if you decide to proceed forward. When should you enter Baldur’s Gate in Baldur’s Gate 3?

All Quests to Complete Before Entering Baldur’s Gate in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can find the entrance to Baldur’s Gate on the west side of Moonrise Tower. This is an area you can explore before you conclude Act 2 in Baldur’s Gate 3, but the Absolute’s army will be protecting this region. It’s advised that you not venture through the camp before the end of Act 2. When you’ve defeated Ketheric Thorm and you’ve freed everyone from the Illithid Colony, the chance to pursue Baldur’s Gate has arrived.

Similar to Shadowfell, an important notification quest appears before you make your way to Baldur’s Gate. The notification asks if you’d like to proceed in the main story and advises you to wrap up any minor details you may have missed before advancing further into Baldur’s Gate 3 storyline.

Unlike the one at Shadowfell, this might feel a bit more specific for the first areas you visit. The game is double-checking if you’d like to wrap up anything on the Sword Coast, where the Illithid Ship crashed at the beginning, and if you’d like to go through to see if there’s anything you missed. Based on my playthrough, these regions become locked, and you won’t be able to make any of the smaller decisions that occur here, such as if you should have Mayrina get her husband back or anything related to the Owlbear mother and her cub.

It’s a moment to see if you’d like to advance the plot in your playthrough, where many of the significant decisions are about to be made in your Baldur’s Gate 3. Whether you’re ready to go through or not, saving your game at this point is a good idea because you never know if you might have missed something. I know I went through all of the quests one more, double-checked my journal, and scoured the Sword Coast for more minor quests I may have missed during my playthrough.