There are a handful of minions you can unlock that are going to follow you around while you play Final Fantasy XIV. Although these minions do not offer any in-game benefit and will not aid you in combat, these companions are adorable, trotting around with you while exploring the various cities. They also hang out with you while you’re with friends or spend time with you on your Island Sanctuary. One of these minions is a Corgi, but you will need to unlock it in a specific way. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Corgi minion in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to get the Corgi minion in Final Fantasy XIV

For those keen to unlock the Corgi minion, you must make your way over to the Faux Commander in Idyllshire. The Faux Commander is willing to part with it if you have at least 400 Faux Leaves in your inventory. The Faux Leaves are earned by completing Faux Hollow, but you will need to make sure you’ve completed the Unreal Trials currently available. When this minion is available, during patch 6.3, the present Unreal trial is for Containment Bay P1T6.

You will need to unlock Containment Bay P1T6 and have already finished the standard version before entering the unreal one. The unreal version of this trial is going to be much more difficult than the standard version, so we recommend entering it with a group of players with whom you can discuss tactics and try to find weak points of the featured boss, Sophia.

After completing the unreal trial, play the Faux Hollows game with the Faux Commander and try to earn enough Faux Hollows for the Corgi minion. You will need at least 400 to receive your faithful companion.