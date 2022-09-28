Best base FUT goalkeepers in FIFA 23
The best netminders for your starter squad.
When you’re first starting out with your Ultimate Team squad, you’re not going to be able to afford to add an Icon or FUT Hero. Instead, you’ll need to rely on base gold cards as your last line of defense. Choosing someone who isn’t going to burn you in competitive matches is incredibly important. Below, we’ve collected some of the best players you can add, giving you options at several price points to keep in mind as you build up your Coin purse.
The best base gold goalkeepers in FIFA 23
Before we get you the list, keep in mind that goalkeeper is often one of the less-important positions. If you only have 50,000 Coins, you don’t want to go spending most of that on a goalkeeper. You’re much better off getting one of the cheaper players and spending that money at another position. Here are the best players at the position, in rough order of average price:
|Player Name
|Team
|Rating
|Thibault Courtois
|Real Madrid
|90
|Manuel Neuer
|Bayern Munich
|90
|Alisson
|Liverpool
|89
|Ederson
|Manchester City
|89
|Jan Oblak
|Atletico de Madrid
|89
|ter Stegen
|Barcelona
|89
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|PSG
|88
|Mike Maignan
|AC Milan
|87
If those players are all too expensive, there are several other options you can look at. These players will run you under 5,000 Coins on average (keep in mind, the market can move often) and won’t be a leaky hole at the back of your defense. We prefer taller players when looking at budget options, so most of these guys are on the higher end of that metric. Here they are, sorted by overall rating:
|Player Name
|Team
|Rating
|Koen Casteels
|Wolfsburg
|84
|Emliano Martinez
|Aston Villa
|84
|Samir Handanovic
|Inter Milan
|84
|Gregor Kobel
|Borussia Dortmund
|83
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham United
|81
|Lars Unnerstall
|FC Twente
|78