Best base FUT goalkeepers in FIFA 23

When you’re first starting out with your Ultimate Team squad, you’re not going to be able to afford to add an Icon or FUT Hero. Instead, you’ll need to rely on base gold cards as your last line of defense. Choosing someone who isn’t going to burn you in competitive matches is incredibly important. Below, we’ve collected some of the best players you can add, giving you options at several price points to keep in mind as you build up your Coin purse.

The best base gold goalkeepers in FIFA 23

Before we get you the list, keep in mind that goalkeeper is often one of the less-important positions. If you only have 50,000 Coins, you don’t want to go spending most of that on a goalkeeper. You’re much better off getting one of the cheaper players and spending that money at another position. Here are the best players at the position, in rough order of average price:

Player Name Team Rating Thibault Courtois Real Madrid 90 Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich 90 Alisson Liverpool 89 Ederson Manchester City 89 Jan Oblak Atletico de Madrid 89 ter Stegen Barcelona 89 Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG 88 Mike Maignan AC Milan 87

If those players are all too expensive, there are several other options you can look at. These players will run you under 5,000 Coins on average (keep in mind, the market can move often) and won’t be a leaky hole at the back of your defense. We prefer taller players when looking at budget options, so most of these guys are on the higher end of that metric. Here they are, sorted by overall rating: